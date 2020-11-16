News

Top QC under fire for suggesting pupil barristers should have ‘well polished shoes’ and a ‘proper haircut’

By Aishah Hussain on
28

Former Bar Council chief Richard Atkins apologises for posting tweet quoting recently deceased judge

A top QC has come under fire for suggesting pupil barristers should have “well polished shoes” and a “proper hair cut”.

In a tweet last week, Richard Atkins QC, who served as the chair of the Bar Council last year, appeared to back the views of a recently deceased High Court judge.

His tweet was dismissed as “outdated” by the legal Twitterati, with many questioning what a “proper haircut” is and what a barrister even looks like.

Family barrister Lisa Edmunds wrote:

“The profession needs to look forwards and not backwards … ‘look like a barrister’ means what exactly? I’m all for smart and professional but that sounds old school and Dickensian to me.”

Meanwhile, One Essex Court commercial barrister, David Wolfson, said, “A barrister isn’t meant to ‘look like’ anything. A barrister should ‘be’ many things: courageous, fair, determined, reliable, honest and (at least) competent”.

He added: “I believe you can be all of those things, even if your shoes aren’t well-polished.”

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Others reminded Atkins that it’s 2020, not 1920, and, as one silk quipped, “Wait a minute! We’re supposed to get fully dressed for court these days? I thought that ended in March? #tophalfonly #dontstandup”.

Human rights lawyer, Dabaleena Dasgupta, said “this idea of ‘looking like a barrister’ is rooted in patriarchy, racism and classism”. She elaborated: “Because when that advice was given and sadly still much of the time now, ‘looking like a barrister’ means being male, white, and posh.”

Atkins’ tweet referred to an obituary in The Times (£) of the former High Court judge and fellow Bar Council chairman Sir Robert Johnson QC.

It described Johnson as “a believer in being correctly dressed” and someone who “adhered longer than most to the traditional male barrister’s attire of a black jacket and waistcoat, pinstripe trousers, stiff collar and bowler hat”.

The obituary concluded: “He expected his pupils to have their hair properly cut and to wear well polished shoes. ‘Even if you don’t know any law … you can at least look like a barrister'”, he is reported to have said.

Atkins, who heads northern set St Philips Chambers, told Legal Cheek that the tweet was intended to pay homage to Johnson. He said:

“I am sorry that the message I tweeted on Thursday quoting Sir Robert Johnson has caused some people upset. That was not my intention, I had never intended to offend anyone. I had intended to pay homage to Sir Robert Johnson, a man who set high standards for so many things. It was also intended to be light-hearted. I have spent a large part of my life seeking to promote a modern, forward thinking, diverse bar, open to all, and will continue to do so.”

The Twitter row comes as a war of words erupted between family law firm Vardags and a legal workers’ union over a leaked dress code email. The incredible 1,000-word dossier, which found its way to Legal Cheek in September, included fashion and lifestyle pointers such as dressing “discreetly sexy and colourful and flamboyant at the same time according to your preference”.

28 Comments

Anonymous

One thing I dislike about this sort of thing is the pile-on and everyone thinking they need to have their say. Someone has already criticised him for it and he knows it. We really don’t need to hear that you too are one of the 500 people who find it offensive to recommend looking smart for work and that polishing your shoes is literal violence.

Reply Report comment
(109)(1)

Hmmmm

But of course, it’s perfectly acceptable for QCs to spend hours of their time on Twitter typing thousands of tweets to pile on and criticise absolutely everyone else….

Reply Report comment
(5)(7)

Scouser of Counsel

Oh come on!

Seriously?

Polished shoes shoes you have pride in your appearance and pride in your work.

How on earth does this cause offence? Is it in some people’s cultural heritage to have un-polished shoes? I missed that diversity seminar!

And likewise, how is having neat and tidy hair an issue either? There are many many hairstyles of all cultures that are tidy and show pride in appearance.

I’m usually considered a bit too PC but criticising this guy as if he had made some sort of racist, sexist or homophobic remark really is just plain daft.

Reply Report comment
(47)(2)

Scouser of Counsel

*shows

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Sigh

What’s wrong with being presentable? Everyone will judge you for this from interviews to court appearances, including those complaining it’s an old school way of thinking!

Reply Report comment
(71)(0)

Grumpole

It is beyond me why people object to officers of the court adhering to basic standards of professional appearance. Your client might go to prison, depending on what comes out of your mouth, and you can’t be bothered to polish your shoes for the occasion?

Reply Report comment
(54)(3)

Shoe Polish Doesn’t Discriminate

An extremely biased article. Plenty of support for the tweet in its replies and not one mentioned.

The idea that looking presentable is outdated is nonsense.

Reply Report comment
(54)(2)

Largs

Links or didn’t happen

Reply Report comment
(0)(11)

Anon

A&O or it didn’t happen

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

Snowflake brigade at it again.

If you can’t tell from context that this is a light hearted tribute rather than some deep-meaning commentary regarding sartorial standards at the Bar, then I wonder if the legal profession is for you.

Reply Report comment
(36)(3)

Jarrod

This is a step in the wrong direction.

Reply Report comment
(10)(6)

Jarrod

I think it’s a step in the right direction.

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Darryl

Totally Jarrod. The attitude that this represents is so antiquated and archaic. The world will not change and people will continue to be repressed so long as vulgar comments like this go unchecked. Shame on this QC. Shame on him. I note that he is a man too.

Reply Report comment
(1)(23)

Bombay Bad Boy

Everyone has an Oxbridge 1st with the BCL these days. You’ve got to be able to make distinctions somewhere. The person who has uses Kiwi instead of Saphir Medaille d’Or Pate-De-Luxe is definitely at a disadvantage in the current market.

Reply Report comment
(13)(1)

Bar Standards Bored

I have my shoes cleaned for me. God knows what they use but the chaps are very good. The clerks pick them up and drop them back with my shirts and my tea and crumpets.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

NA

This is ridiculous, demanding that barristers dress appropriately is hardly offensive.

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

Anon

I judge a person by their shoes, their watch, their dog and their spouse. In that order.

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

Anonymous

It’s the best advice you’ll get for real social mobility.

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Lady barrister

Disappointing that he backed down and apologised. If it’s discriminatory to demand smart hair and polished shoes, is the implication that women/ethnic minorities would not normally have those things? Proper poshoes tend to be the scruffiest of all.

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

Conan the Contrarian

In 1755, Dr Johnson had published his Lexicon. It was the last word (see what I did there?) In dictionaries for almost a century.

He was visited by a deputation of the ‘Gentlewoman of London’ who thanked him for not including the many rude & obscene words so often heard.

He, in turn, congratulated them for taking the time required searching for them.

Desperately looking to be offended & outraged isn’t such a new thing, after all.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Derek Haslam

Kiwi Parade Gloss is your only choice. Kiwi of course is unfortunate as it recalls the Maori wars. I always wear my medals in court.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

His Majesty The Rt Hon, The Rev. Dr. Alan Blacker, the Lard Horley of Rochdale District Counsel, LL.B (Double 1st) Oxon, LLM (Cantab), DPhil (Novgorod), best friend to the Tsar of Meerkovo, Order of the Colostomy Appliance

I wouldn’t wear medals in court.

It doesn’t end well.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

James

St Philips is not a Northern set. It’s in Birmingham.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

There is nothing wrong with tradition. Snow flakes want to wear PJs to court

Social Justice Lawyers! Where was the outcry and public apology from the female partner at a family law firm telling her staff they need to look sexy and no cardigans allowed.

Whats wrong with polished shoes and dressing smart. I guarantee everyone knows what a good haircut means.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Qcs to the Tradesman’s Entrance, please

What will he do if one of his children wants to marry someone who chooses not to have the haircut or shoes he deems ‘proper’?

He comes across as snobbish, controlling and small-minded.

Reply Report comment
(1)(30)

Anon

Presumably be fine with it, as he recommended a course of action for barristers in the workplace and not people in every day life? I have no idea whether comments like this are (a) a joke (b) disingenuous, or (c) stupid

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

Anon

We always judge by appearance, it’s human nature. We always have expectations and criteria when we seek a partner.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Hottest lawyer in the Manchester area and you know dat

He apologised even though he is right?
How disappointing!

This is the problem now. Too many idiots are ‘offended’, and they don’t even know why. They just get offended because they can.

Then intelligent people ‘apologise’ for offended people’s stupidity, thereby vindicating and enabling this idiotic behaviour.

I bet those who were offended have not amounted to much in their lives.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

