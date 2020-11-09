Trump is not the President!
So Legal Cheeker returns with another poem
Lines written on the descension from the throne of Donald John Trump.
So, farewell then, Donald Trump.
Once you were the President of the United States,
But now you are not.
You were in a race against Joe Biden,
But you did not win the race.
Biden was the winner
And he is now the President.
Mr ex-President, you said, when acceding to the throne four years ago,
That you would seek common ground.
Not hostility.
Partnership.
Not conflict.
But instead you fomented hatred.
You espoused racism and white supremacy.
You did not make America great again.
What will you do next?
No one can be sure, but you have promised litigation.
This might prove to be fake news,
But one thing is certain.
You lost the battle for a second term.
You are therefore a loser.
By E. J. Donald the Last (Term).
Babe
Former vp biden is not my President! I have many friends/family members who got robbed from voting! One in particular requested an absentee ballot; it never arrived. When they contacted the Board of Elections they were told they already have voted! What a fraudulent election. democrats would not allow republicans observers to view ballot counting-only from a very far distance. Some votes counted had “x” for a signature and was counted, What About All mailings that took place, just sending out absentee ballots TO DEAD ☠️ people who died from the Covid-19. Board of Elections NEVER REMOVED the names, before sending out general ballots and some people Voted two and three times(thus was reported directly from the media.-and the people we arrested for Fraud!) What a Fraudulent socialist democratic sick election. Never saw so much lying, and fraudulent things in the one sided democrats…..they never got over President Trump’s election.
Also, where are all the Military Ballots?
What a disgrace for our Country!
President Trump must recount votes and be verified as to signatures.
Mmmmm
Putinbot? Fly-over state redneck cut and pasting what a Putinbot wrote? Or a basic racist Fox News watching bigot?
I’m going Putinbot as there is not a single reference here to anything specific.