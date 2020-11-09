News

Biden’s law graduate granddaughter pokes fun at Trump with fake case law tweet

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
7

‘The case of Trump v. Reality’

Naomi Biden with her grandfather Joe (credit: @naomibiden)

Joe Biden’s law graduate granddaughter poked fun at Donald Trump in a fake case law tweet.

Naomi Biden, 26, took a pop at the incumbent President on Friday, calling his claims of election fraud “the case of Trump v. Reality”. The Columbia law grad tweeted:

Naomi’s post comes after the Trump campaign filed lawsuits in several key swing states.

Joe won the presidential election on Saturday after US media projected him as the winner in Pennsylvania, pushing him past the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the White House. His election win gives hope to struggling law students across the globe as the Syracuse University law grad ranked a lowly 76th in his class of 85.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Naomi is the eldest of Joe’s seven grandchildren. She graduated, virtually, this summer with a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School, at which grandad Joe gave the keynote speech. She studied international relations at the University of Pennsylvania before embarking on her law degree.

She appears to be pally with President Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, who was her classmate at UPenn, and also graduated this summer from Georgetown Law School. In June 2018, Tiffany shared a photo of the pair hanging out in the Hamptons.

In other legal news related to the election, Joe’s former law prof has come out lending his support to the President-elect. Professor Tom Maroney, who is now retired, taught Joe legislation. He told NewsChannel 9 he thought Joe “would go on to do something very important”.

7 Comments

Jarrod

This is a step in the right direction.

Reply Report comment
(6)(9)

Jarrod

Imposter. Misappropriation is not something to be laughed at, particularly something so integral to somebody’s identity as their name. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Jarrod

It’s a common name, you don’t own it.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

A non-knee mousse

UHUHUHURHUAHUSHRUH SO FUNNY OMG LOVE HER PLIZ GIVE MORE JOKEZ.

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

Jo Gorgeousansen

Well done USA, you just elected a racist with dementia, and a very questionable history of making statements worse than Trump. Congratulations for letting the media warp you into believing that Biden is the lesser of the two evils.

Reply Report comment
(8)(23)

L

You ain’t black if you don’t vote democrat, right Joe?

Thanks for also writing the 1994 Crime Bill which sent thousands of young black men to prison alongside eulogising an Exalted Cyclops of the KKK at his funeral in 2010.

Biden, didn’t you also not want your kids growing up in a racial jungle?

Also you liked Obama because he was well spoken and clean, not like the others, right?

Reply Report comment
(12)(3)

George P.

Seriously? A basic Google search found this in first result: https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-afs:Content:9545480195

Fact checking is important, no matter which side your views lie.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

