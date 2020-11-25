Virtual student event TOMORROW: ESG and the law — with Herbert Smith Freehills

Thursday 26 November, from 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 26 November for a virtual student commercial awareness event about environmental, social and governance (ESG) and the law with Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF).

Focus on this increasingly important area has been growing since the Covid-19 pandemic, as corporate conduct, governance and investment behaviours come under greater public scrutiny.

Whether it’s through shifts to green energy to power new projects, improved working conditions in global supply chains, or greater diversity on companies’ boards, there is a desire for the recovery to be marked by higher standards, resilience and progressive values.

Date: Thursday 26 November

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Lawyers from HSF’s energy, sustainable investment and real estate teams will discuss their work in the ESG field. They will also reflect on their career journeys and give advice to students hoping to follow a similar path.

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, HSF trainees and members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

The speakers

• Rebecca Perlman, corporate and charities senior associate specialising in ESG, sustainable investment, impact finance and charity law advisory

• Matthew White, real estate partner and head of the planning team in London

• Lewis McDonald, partner and global head of energy, based in London

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.