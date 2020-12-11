Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

When judges change their minds [Prospect Magazine]

The fork in the road to Brexit — Boris Johnson has to choose between being irresponsible or being unprincipled [The Law and Policy Blog]

Nicholas Reed Langen: Reforming the Supreme Court [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Part 3: Does the government’s COVID-19 response comply with the rule of law? [Legal Cheek Journal]

A call to arms for the Bionic Lawyer [Legal Business]

A traineeship to remember [Scottish Legal News]

Training tomorrow’s AI lawyers today [Law Society Gazette]

“I am going insane being in a room/flat by myself all day. I found myself talking to myself (literally, a proper conversation) whilst tidying the kitchen earlier. I had a bath and took my laptop just for a change of scenery. I go to the corner shop and buy stuff I don’t need just to interact with the shop keeper. I have so many fizzy drinks, sweets, crisps, biscuits and crackers stockpiled.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Sign up! The Legal Cheek Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme 2020 [Legal Cheek Events]