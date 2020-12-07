News

Lawyers hit out at US law firm Quinn Emanuel’s ‘dread’ advert

By Aishah Hussain on
30

Full-page in FT

The Quinn Emanuel advert in the FT

Lawyers have criticised a Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan advert for suggesting opponents “dread” facing their litigators in court.

The paid promotion, which appeared in the Financial Times on Friday and was first spotted by law prof Darren Rosenblum, stated:

“What would you like people to have in mind when they face you in litigation? May we suggest dread. Quinn Emanuel is the law firm big businesses fear most”.

It has got several prominent lawyers talking on Twitter. Rosenblum himself questioned whether law profs are “trying to train lawyers whom counter-parties ‘dread'”, while another law prof said, “I would never tell my students this is a good idea”. Bristol University’s Professor Alan Bogg jokingly replied, “Students dread my lectures. Maybe I missed a trick by not opting for a lucrative career in commercial litigation”.

Meanwhile, Hardwicke barristers PJ Kirby QC and Colm Nugent took issue with the ad’s choice of wording. Hardwicke co-head of chambers and commercial silk Kirby said “one of the last things I would want my opponents to have in mind — I’d much prefer — ‘he’s a really nice opponent and really good’ — dread? What’s that all about?”. Nugent added, “We all dread certain opponents. Very rarely is it because of their incredible abilities as lawyers”.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Others suggested “respect” would have been a better choice. “‘Dread’ isn’t, or shouldn’t be, an aspiration,” wrote barrister Thomas Herbert of Ropewalk Chambers. “Generally speaking, I dread being against certain opponents not because they’re good, but because they’re unnecessarily aggressive, take points indiscriminately, etc.”

Others pointed out that the ad “doesn’t match the firm” who are all “lovely people” nor does it really do much to enhance the reputation of the legal profession, generally.

One Twitter user quipped: “Seeing that ad, my first thought was, ‘I’ll bet their clients dread their bills!'”

Funnily enough Quinn Emanuel was actually voted the most feared law firm in the world recently, and for the second year running. The accolade even features on the US law firm’s website.

Quinn Emanuel was found to be the firm which major companies “least wanted to face” as opposing counsel, as per the ad, earlier in the autumn by law firm market research group BTI Consulting. Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins make up the remainder of its ‘fearsome foursome’.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan declined to comment.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

30 Comments

Law firm marketing guru

Targeting the oligarch market?

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

The pits

Brutal firm, utter sweatshop.

Pays decent whack but works you so hard there’s beads of perspiration dripping off my scrotum just thinking about my time there.

Reply Report comment
(36)(2)

Henry

Loving the subtle correction of Rosenblum’s grammar.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

John

On the face of it, it appears to be a marketing fail. But I suspect the ad will appeal to their client-base.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

William Chen

Why are all these law profs getting their panties in a bunch when everyone already hates lawyers anyways and law students just go wherever that pays the most?

Reply Report comment
(15)(4)

Old Boy

Very “new money”.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Earl Wombleby of Chelsea Barracks

So very American as well. Those tasteless Colonials.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Credit Hire Monster

My opponents quake in their brogues upon seeing my lumbering, bloated mass inching through the security barriers at Burnley county court.

Reply Report comment
(48)(0)

Mapplemack

Nobody will ever experience dread like a Quinn associate on a Sunday evening.

Reply Report comment
(40)(1)

A

Or as they know Sunday “the day in the office when my friends don’t seem to be at work”.

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

Quinn 2PQE

top bantz. workd the past 10 weeknds straight, 75+ billabl hrs avg a week. what am I doing w my life. somebody help mi

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Thought for food

Quinn is a notoriously savage place to work at, with loads of psychopath partners and senior associates. It’s the only US firm constantly in the market for hiring “NQ-5PQE” disputes associates since the staff turnover is so high.

Reply Report comment
(19)(2)

Reality

Or, alternatively, it’s very successful, and is constantly expanding and thus hiring?

https://www.law.com/international-edition/2020/02/10/quinn-emanuel-breaks-100m-revenue-in-london

https://www.globallegalpost.com/big-stories/quinn-emanuel-brings-in-experienced-city-litigator-in-first-london-hire-of-2020-89846355

QE is disputes-only, so it doesn’t have to subsidise loss-leading transactional practice groups. It also gets lots of referral work from other firms who are conflict-barred. More broadly, look the smaller English disputes boutiques, such as Hausfeld, Stewarts and Three Crowns: they’re also expanding.

Reply Report comment
(6)(14)

Lmaobantah

Looks like Quinn BD is busy at work doing a bit of damage control. +1 for avoiding any ad hominems and plugging a few article references to support the assertions, that’s rare.

Usually it’s just a “Lmao where do u work cuck” and “sucks to be you for not bagging the US dollah” we get from other, less polished outfits.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Topkek

Looks like Quinn’s BD team are in full damage control mode lmfao

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

anon

Quinn BD team hard at work. Nice try lmao

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Alan Robertshaw

Maybe they meant Judge Dredd?

He is after all “The Law!!!”

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Curious future trainee

May seem like a silly question if you’re in the industry already, but do Quinn lawyers in London instruct barristers very much?

Surely if they do they just seem out of step and less competent than their colleagues around the world operating in places with a fused legal profession.

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

Curious future trainee

I keep getting downvoted lol, does that mean that they don’t or is it just a naive question?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Jeremy Usborne

SuperHans would always turn to Quinn Emanuel to create the powerful sense of dread.

suspect Hans would be a bit cheaper though.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Hans

The longer the FT advert the more dread…

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Dread101

This is a fantastic advert IMHO. Reminds me of Kobre and Kim’s article in the New York Times where they said: “We do very aggressive litigation and trial work, so we prefer an activity that dovetails nicely with that aggressive culture, and hitting a little white ball on the greens doesn’t do much for us.” The activity they are on about is shooting pistols, rifles and sub-machine guns. As a lawyer, I may hate facing them – but as a client, yes please.

Reply Report comment
(3)(7)

anon

Hi Quinn BD team.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

EyeVee Leeg

QE is an American firm. The American litigation process is surprisingly different to E&W. Its fierce adversarial attitude runs through every phase of litigation. Pre action protocol? Nah mate, just serve that mf. Collaborative approach to discovery/ disclosure? No chance, you can sweat for every measly document or finessed answer to an interrogatory.

If English firms are losing market share to US counterparts, just maybe that’s because the US attitude gets better client outcomes even in our more ‘gentlemanly’ system.

Reply Report comment
(9)(4)

HSF trainee

This might be true. But in the UK it looks tone-deaf, pretentious and just kinda lame.

Reply Report comment
(11)(2)

A&O

Esp in the middle of a global pandemic; completely tone deaf. Anyway, clients would rather than their lawyers were right rather than needlessly litigious.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Junius

What I dread most is the sheet waste of ink on that advert.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

John

The irony is that Quinn Emanuel’s London partnership is stock full of poorly educated (think Essex 2:1 level), substandard, physically unattractive nerds who charge their dopey clients a lot of money. There’s little to “dread” about this firm beyond the prospect of having to read their poorly written correspondence.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

Isn’t this the firm with that virtue-signalling plonker of an arbitration partner?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Dredd LJ

Old news.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories