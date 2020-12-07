Law prof drafts in Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to motivate students

Netflix star features in inspirational vid

A law professor drafted in none other than Carole Baskin to motivate his students.

Professor Todd Pettys at the University of Iowa usually takes his class of nine students to dinner to celebrate the end of the semester but this year, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he couldn’t. So he enlisted the help of Tiger King star Baskin — “someone who knows a thing or two about lawsuits” — to con grat ‘cat’ulate his class for their hard work.

I usually take my @IowaLawSchool Supreme Court Seminar students out to dinner at the end of the semester. This year–COVID. So I sent them a few words from Carole instead. Best wishes to these nine wonderful students! pic.twitter.com/03gAejej9M — Todd Pettys (@ToddPettys) December 2, 2020

In the minute-long motivational video message, which Pettys purchased from a celeb cameo site, Baskin opens with her renowned catchphrase, “hey all you cool cats and kittens at the University of Iowa Law School”. She then talks about her previous legal woes:

“Let me tell you, as someone who’s been involved in a lot of lawsuits — I hate to even think about how many lawsuits I’ve been involved in — it really makes the difference when you have an attorney who has both the ability to understand the law but also to write their arguments, and deliver their arguments, in such a compelling fashion.”

Big Cat Rescue founder Baskin goes on to mention her husband, Howard, a law grad, and how fortunate she is to have someone who knows the law when she’s embroiled in her own legal battles.

“There is a magic in crafting that in such a way that it engages the judge and jury, and so I hear from Professor Pettys that you guys are doing that kind of work, that you are just excelling beyond the norm,” she continued. “Both of us are just so appreciative of your hard work. Stay cool cats.”

Netflix docu-series Tiger King gripped viewers worldwide amid the COVID-19 shutdown — including Kim Kardashian. The law student and social media star shared with fans a snap of her tackling tort law with the aid of a Tiger King-themed question.

Isolation sensation Tiger King stars Joe Schreibvogel, known as Joe Exotic, founder of a roadside tiger zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and Baskin’s rival. The eccentric duo engage in a feud of mayhem and madness which *spoiler alert* eventually lands Exotic in jail. A second season is reportedly in the works.