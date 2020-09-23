News

Kim Kardashian opts to study criminal law over sleep

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
4

Queen bee of reality TV updates followers on legal exploits

With everything that’s going on in the world right now, it’d be easy to forget the queen bee of reality TV is studying law.

As if to remind us all she’s on her way to becoming a lawyer, alongside all her other business pursuits, Kim Kardashian shared a snap on social media of her opting to study criminal law over sleep, and law students the world over are dumbfounded. I mean, she has said previously that she can do criminal law “in my sleep”.

Mother-of-four Kardashian, who is married to Kanye West, a rapper and 2020 presidential candidate who has spoken openly about his battle with bipolar, told fans she was unable to sleep in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 39-year-old socialite, who turns 40 next month, said: “Been up since 4:45am. Can’t sleep. Do I get a head start on my workout or try to go back to sleep?”

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

It turns out she chose to do neither as the following snap shared on her Instagram Story shows the dedicated student and aspiring lawyer pouring over notes, flashcards, binders and books from her legal studies. “Gonna study,” she wrote around 5:30am.

The world’s famous law student enrolled on a four-year legal apprenticeship with a San Francisco firm last summer, with a view to sitting the California bar exam in 2022. In the months since then she has regularly updated fans on her legal exploits. She most recently shared a snap of her tackling tort law with the aid of a Tiger King-themed revision question.

With this month’s news that long-running reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end (the final season airs early next year) could less time spent filming free the star up to spend more time revising?

4 Comments

Ray

What a superstar!

law kid

goals

Mark

There are so many things wrong with this article:

Ambiguous title – suggests she may be studying the actual process of sleep

Since when was she the Queen Bee of Reality TV? I suppose now that Lady Hale is retired LC need a new individual to idolise and also to provoke comments like mine.

Why is studying newsworthy? Every single law student everywhere studies with the exception of those with eidetic memory. I would be far more interested in the article if KK passed her exams purely by committing everything to eidetic memory.

Let me guess LC are the sponsors of her new reality tv spinoff show Keeping up With Her Father.

Nevertheless this article resulted in my comment which regardless of how scathing this comment is, you may never had gotten if you did not write such a cringeworthy piece. So bravo

Grow up kid

Imagine writing such a cringeworthy comment and having the audacity to think you did something

