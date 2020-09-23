Kim Kardashian opts to study criminal law over sleep

Queen bee of reality TV updates followers on legal exploits

With everything that’s going on in the world right now, it’d be easy to forget the queen bee of reality TV is studying law.

As if to remind us all she’s on her way to becoming a lawyer, alongside all her other business pursuits, Kim Kardashian shared a snap on social media of her opting to study criminal law over sleep, and law students the world over are dumbfounded. I mean, she has said previously that she can do criminal law “in my sleep”.

Mother-of-four Kardashian, who is married to Kanye West, a rapper and 2020 presidential candidate who has spoken openly about his battle with bipolar, told fans she was unable to sleep in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 39-year-old socialite, who turns 40 next month, said: “Been up since 4:45am. Can’t sleep. Do I get a head start on my workout or try to go back to sleep?”

It turns out she chose to do neither as the following snap shared on her Instagram Story shows the dedicated student and aspiring lawyer pouring over notes, flashcards, binders and books from her legal studies. “Gonna study,” she wrote around 5:30am.

The world’s famous law student enrolled on a four-year legal apprenticeship with a San Francisco firm last summer, with a view to sitting the California bar exam in 2022. In the months since then she has regularly updated fans on her legal exploits. She most recently shared a snap of her tackling tort law with the aid of a Tiger King-themed revision question.

With this month’s news that long-running reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end (the final season airs early next year) could less time spent filming free the star up to spend more time revising?