Kim Kardashian tackles tort law with Tiger King themed question

Carole Baskin is one of the options

Kim Kardashian is continuing with her law studies amid the coronavirus lockdown and is tackling tort law with the aid of a Tiger King themed question.

The world’s famous law student enrolled in a four-year legal apprenticeship with a San Francisco firm last summer, with a view to sitting the California bar exam in 2022. On Tuesday she shared a snap of one of her Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) revision questions. “OMG my law school studying is Tiger King themed today,” she wrote.

The multiple-choice question (MCQ), drafted by US bar prep course provider JD Advising, read:

“A woman visited a tiger rescue zoo with her family. While she was there, she tripped over a tiger’s tail and injured her arm. Who should the woman sue and what is her best theory of liability.”

The choices were: “(a) The owner of the zoo, for negligence; (b) the owner of the zoo, for strict liability; (c) the owner of the zoo, since a tiger zoo is considered abnormally dangerous activity; or (d) Carole Baskin.”

Fans of the hit Netflix docu-series will be familiar with the context of the question. Tiger King has gripped viewers worldwide amid the COVID-19 lockdown, including Kim K herself.

Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020

The show stars Joe Schreibvogel, known as Joe Exotic, founder of roadside tiger zoo ‘Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park’ in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. Exotic is portrayed as having a strange fixation with rival Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for abused and abandoned big cats in Tampa, Florida.

A feud of mayhem and madness ensues between the eccentric duo which *spoiler alert* eventually lands Exotic in jail. Kardashian circled ‘Carole Baskin’ in jest, adding three exclamation points and a cartoon GIF, in another snap shared in her Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first MCQ Kardashian has shared with her fans.

In February the Keeping up with the Kardashians reality star revealed she studies for the bar exam with sample MCQs written about her famous family and friends. JD Advising supplies Kim K with her her very own themed revision questions. “They gear them towards me and my product. Stuff to really help me understand,” the socialite explained at the time.