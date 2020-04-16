News

Kim Kardashian tackles tort law with Tiger King themed question

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
Carole Baskin is one of the options

Joe Exotic and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is continuing with her law studies amid the coronavirus lockdown and is tackling tort law with the aid of a Tiger King themed question.

The world’s famous law student enrolled in a four-year legal apprenticeship with a San Francisco firm last summer, with a view to sitting the California bar exam in 2022. On Tuesday she shared a snap of one of her Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) revision questions. “OMG my law school studying is Tiger King themed today,” she wrote.

The multiple-choice question (MCQ), drafted by US bar prep course provider JD Advising, read:

“A woman visited a tiger rescue zoo with her family. While she was there, she tripped over a tiger’s tail and injured her arm. Who should the woman sue and what is her best theory of liability.”

The choices were: “(a) The owner of the zoo, for negligence; (b) the owner of the zoo, for strict liability; (c) the owner of the zoo, since a tiger zoo is considered abnormally dangerous activity; or (d) Carole Baskin.”

Fans of the hit Netflix docu-series will be familiar with the context of the question. Tiger King has gripped viewers worldwide amid the COVID-19 lockdown, including Kim K herself.

The show stars Joe Schreibvogel, known as Joe Exotic, founder of roadside tiger zoo ‘Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park’ in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. Exotic is portrayed as having a strange fixation with rival Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for abused and abandoned big cats in Tampa, Florida.

A feud of mayhem and madness ensues between the eccentric duo which *spoiler alert* eventually lands Exotic in jail. Kardashian circled ‘Carole Baskin’ in jest, adding three exclamation points and a cartoon GIF, in another snap shared in her Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first MCQ Kardashian has shared with her fans.

In February the Keeping up with the Kardashians reality star revealed she studies for the bar exam with sample MCQs written about her famous family and friends. JD Advising supplies Kim K with her her very own themed revision questions. “They gear them towards me and my product. Stuff to really help me understand,” the socialite explained at the time.

Mark

Is it me or does this type of MCQ seem painfully easy. I’m actually surprised given the options that suing the tiger under the notion of vicarious liability wasn’t available given the overly litigious culture in the US.

I know it’s been mentioned before but I guess it bears repeating Kim Kardashian is the new KK of LC. Is it me or does this so called MCQ question look like a cheap flyer for a bric-a-brack sale and does DJ Advising sound like a rather niche claim farmer?

I will refrain from making a sexualised jokes about tigers and pussy…cats

Carole Baskin

Hey all you cool cats and kittens! 🐆🐅

Diane Abbott

Let’s be real the only reason she’s doing this is to make her brand more “classy” for her braindead fans so she can justify charging even more for her awful products. Maybe if she posts more funny law memes we’ll all forget her claim to fame is her self-leaked sex tape.

Love how she’s calling her tutoring centre a “law school” and the question is obviously written and printed for her instagram following (Carole Baskin omglol sister) I wonder how much she was paid by the company for the PR boost. It’s already on their website.

Tips@legalcheek.com

A shame that LC didn’t hazard a guess at the correct answer.

