Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Climate change: Law used as stick to beat government [BBC News]

What does the Tier 4 law on travelling actually say? [The Spectator]

Legal battle launched against government for lack of sign language provision during Covid briefings [The Independent]

Ministers face fresh legal challenge over Heathrow airport plans [The Guardian]

Harrods mega-spender loses Supreme Court challenge [BBC News]

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it is in 2023 [Reuters]

Payments operator criticised over Wirecard legal move [Financial Times]

Victory in the war on woke: Judges’ landmark ruling in case of mother who called trans woman “he” on Twitter means freedom of speech DOES includes the “right to offend” [Mail Online]

Domestic violence CPS lawyer guilty of misusing work computer system to look up ex-wife’s new partner after marriage break-up that “made Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor look like they got on well” [Mail Online]

Virtual student event: Law firms in the era of sustainable capitalism — with Travers Smith [Legal Cheek Comments]

“I don’t think you should join a firm based on the chance of becoming partner. The chances are low everywhere, and you will probably end up leaving before you have a sniff of equity.” [Legal Cheek Comments]