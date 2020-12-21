Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Climate change: Law used as stick to beat government [BBC News]
What does the Tier 4 law on travelling actually say? [The Spectator]
Legal battle launched against government for lack of sign language provision during Covid briefings [The Independent]
Ministers face fresh legal challenge over Heathrow airport plans [The Guardian]
Harrods mega-spender loses Supreme Court challenge [BBC News]
Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it is in 2023 [Reuters]
Payments operator criticised over Wirecard legal move [Financial Times]
Victory in the war on woke: Judges’ landmark ruling in case of mother who called trans woman “he” on Twitter means freedom of speech DOES includes the “right to offend” [Mail Online]
Domestic violence CPS lawyer guilty of misusing work computer system to look up ex-wife’s new partner after marriage break-up that “made Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor look like they got on well” [Mail Online]
"I don't think you should join a firm based on the chance of becoming partner. The chances are low everywhere, and you will probably end up leaving before you have a sniff of equity."
