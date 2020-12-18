Slaughter and May calls off new office search, will stay at Bunhill Row until 2036

Decision comes amid widespread adoption of WFH

Slaughter and May will stay at its Bunhill Row headquarters for another 16 years after deciding not to move office following an extensive search that started last year.

With business’ priorities shifting amid widespread adoption of remote working following the Covid-19 pandemic, Slaughters has committed to remaining in it current City of London gaff — where the firm has been located since 2002 — until 2036.

The decision may see some envious glances cast from magic circle rival Freshfields, which signed up to a very expensive deal for a very big new London office at 100 Bishopsgate, a swish new skyscraper, before the Coronavirus hit and WFH went mainstream.

In a statement, Slaughters’ executive partner, Paul Stacey, said that Bunhill Row is “an important part of our identity and is recognised as such by our staff, clients and all those connected with the firm.”

Readers of Slaughter and May’s profile on Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List will know that the office contains a dining room where every partner has their own pigeonhole and napkin. The building, which is directly opposite The University of Law’s Moorgate Campus and next door to fellow law firm Trowers & Hamlins and Cass Business School, also features a striking water feature in the entry lobby.