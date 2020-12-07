Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK set for parliamentary ping pong on law that breaks Brexit treaty [Financial Times]

Steven Barrett: The House of Lords must stop blocking Boris’s Brexit bill [The Spectator]

Keira Bell lawyer warns on internet coverage of transgender issues [The Observer]

Courts logjam leaves 227,000 waiting for justice in London alone [The Guardian]

Lord Kerr of Tonaghmore, Supreme Court Justice on the liberal wing during the Brexit era — obituary [The Spectator]

Equality law to blame for Eton free speech row, says rival head master [The Telegraph]

Ex-judge Sir Peter Gross to head human rights law review [BBC News]

Human rights law stops Turkish drug baron, 52, being deported from Britain despite judges ruling he was a “danger to the community” [Mail Online]

Windrush and the need for do-gooders [The Guardian]

“Imagine immediately mocking and downplaying others’ struggles during a global pandemic” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Virtual student event TOMORROW: Innovation and the law — with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Irwin Mitchell, Elevate and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Events]