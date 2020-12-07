Nottingham Law School reveals SQE prep courses

Fees still unknown

Nottingham Trent University’s law school has unveiled a range of new courses to prepare students to sit the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) — but lawyer-hopefuls will have to wait a little longer for the details on costs.

Law grads will be given a number of options including a six-month SQE1 prep course and eight-week SQE2 prep course. There are also two 12-month LLM options, one with a built-in SQE1 prep course and another covering both SQE1 and SQE2. Their non-law grad peers, meanwhile, will be required to undertake a longer 18-month SQE LLM which incorporates SQE1 prep. They can then progress onto the SQE2 prep course.

All routes are available on a full-time or distance learning basis, “giving students the opportunity to earn while they learn”. Details on fees are expected soon, an NLS spokesperson told Legal Cheek.

Students will also be able to undertake work experience at the law school’s Legal Advice Centre under the supervision of practising solicitors.

A number of law schools have already gone public with their SQE offerings. BARBRI is offering a £6,000 SQE prep course, with SQE1 and SQE2 each costing £2,999, while QLTS School has launched three online-only course packages, with the lowest priced option, priced at £1,490 for SQE1 and £1,590 for SQE2. The market’s two biggest players, the University of Law and BPP University Law School, are yet to reveal their fees.

Executive dean, Jenny Chapman, said: “We are excited about the launch of our innovative and flexible SQE preparation courses. Nottingham Law School’s ethos is about supporting our students to gain the knowledge, confidence and resilience they need to shape extraordinary careers.”

She continued:

“Our SQE courses are more than just about passing the exams. Our focus is to provide an outstanding student experience and to help our students to develop skills that matter to employers and that help them to succeed in a professional environment.”

The SQE will replace the Legal Practice Course when it comes into force next autumn. It was formally approved by the Legal Services Board in October.