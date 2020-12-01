News

Revealed: The EU countries where lawyers earn the most

By Aishah Hussain on
18

UK lawyers earn £64k on average — the third highest salary beaten only by Switzerland and Germany

Ever wondered how much lawyers in the UK earn compared with their European counterparts? Well, the number crunchers at an investment advice website have ranked the European countries where lawyers can earn the most.

The research found that lawyers in the UK earn £63,951 on average a year. This puts them in third place out of the 24 EU countries analysed. Invezz, the website which analysed data from Glassdoor, an employer feedback website, said that information regarding lawyers’ salaries was not available in all EU countries.

The study also found that lawyers in the UK earn 91% more than the national average annual wage.

Swiss lawyers are the highest paid in Europe earning an average annual salary of £115,858. It’s worth noting that salaries in Switzerland are generally quite high to match the costs of living. German lawyers make the second highest annual income with an average of £72,253.

Irish lawyers (£59,231) and Dutch lawyers (£57,304) come in fourth and fifth place, respectively, while lawyers in Luxembourg are the sixth highest paid in Europe (£55,626), according to the number bods. Belgian (£54,207) and French (£52,260) lawyers rank in seventh and eighth position, and are the final two on the list where lawyers earn above £50,000.

At the lower end of the pay scale, Invezz found that lawyers in Turkey (£8,760) and Greece (£9,680) are among the lowest paid in Europe, banking under £10,000 each year. Greek lawyers also make 40% less than the average annual salary in the country, which is £15,906, according to the study.

The findings come as the majority of law firms implemented a range of cost-cutting measures to ward off the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. These included lawyer pay cuts or freezes and delays to bonus decisions.

18 Comments

Catherine

Hmm. I was a solicitor in cities in UK. I never earned that???!!!

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

Anon

I’m a UK solicitor and I earned double that as an NQ. Swings and roundabouts

Reply Report comment
(23)(2)

Kirkland NQ

I’m a high roller at the ‘land and I tipped the assistant groundsman at my Chelsea townhouse more than that.

Reply Report comment
(17)(2)

Anonymous

That might be because you never mastered basic English and you overuse exclamation and question marks.

Reply Report comment
(18)(4)

Anon

Wonder how the salaries in Poland and Hungary are?

(Considering moving to one of the two due to the Neo-Marxism that is eating away at the core of the West)

Reply Report comment
(11)(10)

Anonymous

Ironic to hear an Englishman wanting to move to Poland or Hungary for work in these post-Brexit years.

Reply Report comment
(10)(5)

Anon

Well, they actually care about their culture and heritage so why not?

Reply Report comment
(7)(8)

tips@legalcheek.com

If you do not know Hungarian (and it is one the hardest languages in Europe) you will have very little to do there as a lawyer unless you learn how to do manual labour – plumbing, construction etc.

Poland is slightly more international but there will probably be niche only for several dozens of English solicitors in the whole country.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

SC

This has serious “yer Da” vibes

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

DDD

DDD

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

Guess that means Greek lawyers are just very good at not declaring income.

Reply Report comment
(28)(0)

A Greek

They’re experts. Believe, I know…

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Alan Robertshaw

I’m a teensy bit sceptical about those figure for Greece too. A survey by the Greek tax authorities showed professional classes like doctors and lawyers somehow manage to spend several times more than their declared earnings.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

German-British

Never forget though Greece still has the best lawyers in history: Demosthenes, Lysias etc..

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Bastard

“At the lower end of the pay scale, Invezz found that lawyers in Turkey (£8,760) and Greece (£9,680) are among the lowest paid in Europe, banking under £10,000 each year. Greek lawyers also make 40% less than the average annual salary in the country, which is £15,906, according to the study.”

Both countries in which it’s notoriously easy to artificially reduce your taxable income – especially if you know your way around the law. The notion that lawyers in Greece only earn 60% of the Greek average salary doesn’t pass the sniff test.

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

Silly anon

Fairly silly considering the source of the data: glassdoor. Where employees or ex-employees can willingly enter their salaries or not. It’s not cross-referenced at all. Worth noting glassdoor figures may also be underwhelming depending on what search parameters were used (ie did they consider lawyer, barrister and solicitor are equivalent? And did they consider level ie associate lawyer vs partner?) or location?

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anonymous

lol at the Greek and Turkish earnings – bit of understatement methinks.

Interesting that Switzerland and Germany (and most of the EU) operate on some form of fixed fee basis, so costs tend to be lower than the UK.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Europe not EU

why would you mention the EU in the headline when this article includes data from Switzerland, Turkey… and the UK?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

