Monday 14 December to Wednesday 16 December

The Legal Cheek Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme, run in partnership with The University of Law (ULaw), takes place from Monday 14 December until Wednesday 16 December 2020.

It features a series of short talks, workshops and Q&As with lawyers from leading firms, corresponding written exercises set by ULaw, as well as an employability expo and various socials.

The Scheme is open to all students. Its aim is to help those whose employability preparations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic gain insights into life as a lawyer across a range of practice areas. The Scheme is not part of the participating firms’ recruitment processes.

Date: 14-16 December

Time: See Schedule link below

Location: Virtual Scheme

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers have been selected from across a broad spectrum of practice areas including capital markets, clean energy, competition law, debt finance, employment, litigation, media, personal injury, professional negligence, private equity, mergers & acquisitions and technology. Please see the Schedule for more details.

The following firms are represented: Ashurst, Baker McKenzie, CMS, Dentons, Hogan Lovells, iManage RAVN, Irwin Mitchell, Latham & Watkins, Pinsent Masons, Ropes & Gray, RPC, RVU, Slaughter and May, Wiggin and Womble Bond Dickinson.

The Scheme also features employability sessions delivered by The University of Law’s employability team.

SECURE YOUR PLACE