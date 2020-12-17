The University of Law to launch in Scotland

Legal education provider expands further with purchase of Central Law Training Scotland

The University of Law (ULaw) is set to launch in Scotland with the purchase of a specialist legal training provider.

ULaw today announced it has snapped up Central Law Training Scotland (CLT Scotland) which will transition into its first Scottish operation over the next 18 months.

ULaw already has nine campuses across England, in locations including London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as international campuses in Berlin and Hong Kong. The law school giant’s expansion to the Scottish market will see it retain the CLT Scotland team while CLT Scotland will adopt the ULaw brand and gradually adapt its courses.

CLT Scotland provides post-qualification training for legal professionals in the Scottish jurisdiction. It offers continued professional development (CPD) courses to Scottish solicitors and trainees, and accredited courses to the paralegal sector.

Professor Andrea Nollent, vice-chancellor and CEO at ULaw, said:

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity for our University, giving us an important presence in Scotland with a well-known provider in the market. We are confident this agreement will be very beneficial for both parties, allowing us to pool our resources to expand both the range and quality of the courses we offer.”

Nollent added: “We are confident of bringing the very best opportunities for legal education to students in Scotland.”