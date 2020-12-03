THIS SATURDAY: The Legal Cheek December Virtual Pupillage Fair
Saturday 5 December, from 10am to 1pm
The Legal Cheek December Virtual Pupillage Fair takes place from 10am until 1pm (with a welcome from 9:50am) on Saturday 5 December 2020.
It is timed to coincide with the opening of the Pupillage Gateway.
The Fair features 30 leading chambers and other exhibitors. In addition to meeting the chambers, you can attend six workshops with barristers, featuring invaluable careers advice and commercial awareness insights. If you haven’t already, SECURE YOUR PLACE
Participating chambers and other exhibitors
2 Temple Gardens
4 Pump Court
5 Essex Court
Atkin Chambers
Blackstone Chambers
BPP Law School
City Law School
Cornerstone Barristers
Devereux Chambers
Doughty Street Chambers
Hailsham Chambers
Hardwicke
Henderson Chambers
Keating Chambers
Kings Chambers
Landmark Chambers
LawCare
Littleton Chambers
Matrix Chambers
No5 Chambers
Nottingham Law School
Outer Temple Chambers
Quadrant Chambers
Radcliffe Chambers
The University of Law
Wilberforce Chambers
XXIV Old Building