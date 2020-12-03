THIS SATURDAY: The Legal Cheek December Virtual Pupillage Fair

Saturday 5 December, from 10am to 1pm

The Legal Cheek December Virtual Pupillage Fair takes place from 10am until 1pm (with a welcome from 9:50am) on Saturday 5 December 2020.

It is timed to coincide with the opening of the Pupillage Gateway.

The Fair features 30 leading chambers and other exhibitors. In addition to meeting the chambers, you can attend six workshops with barristers, featuring invaluable careers advice and commercial awareness insights. If you haven’t already, SECURE YOUR PLACE

Participating chambers and other exhibitors

2 Temple Gardens

4 Pump Court

5 Essex Court

Atkin Chambers

Blackstone Chambers

BPP Law School

City Law School

Cornerstone Barristers

Devereux Chambers

Doughty Street Chambers

Hailsham Chambers

Hardwicke

Henderson Chambers

Keating Chambers

Kings Chambers

Landmark Chambers

LawCare

Littleton Chambers

Matrix Chambers

No5 Chambers

Nottingham Law School

Outer Temple Chambers

Quadrant Chambers

Radcliffe Chambers

The University of Law

Wilberforce Chambers

XXIV Old Building

