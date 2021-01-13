Speakers announced for The SQE Sessions

28 January virtual event marks super-exam launch year; speakers include key figures from law firms and legal education

The speakers for Legal Cheek‘s The SQE Sessions virtual event have been unveiled today.

The speakers, who include key figures within law firms and legal education, will gather on the afternoon of Thursday 28 January for a series of virtual seminars as the countdown for the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) begins and the profession prepares to implement the biggest change to legal education in a generation.

Second Release tickets are available to purchase until this Friday at 5pm for £50 + VAT, after which the price doubles.

The speakers

• Julie Brannan, director of education & training at Solicitors Regulation Authority

• Chris Howard, director of professional legal education at King’s College London

• Matthew Homewood, deputy dean at Nottingham Law School

• Sarah Hutchinson, managing director at BARBRI Global

• Morette Jackson, director of business development at The University of Law

• Jane Jarman, professor of legal practice at Nottingham Law School

• Deborah McCormack, head of early talent at Pinsent Masons

• Claire McGourlay, professor of legal education at the University of Manchester

• Will Pearce, partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell

• Ben Perry, partner at Sullivan & Cromwell

• Laura Pinkney, director of Nottingham Law School’s Legal Advice Centre

• Rachel Rowley, head of postgraduate portfolio at Nottingham Law School

• Kirsty Wilkins, senior professional development manager at Shearman & Sterling

The Sessions begin with ‘SQE Highflyers: How Law Firms and Law Schools are Approaching the SQE with BARBRI’, featuring Sullivan & Cromwell, Shearman & Sterling, Kings College London and the University of Manchester.

This is followed by ‘Delivering high quality legal education at a time of change with The University of Law’, featuring Pinsent Masons and The O-Shaped Lawyer.

The third seminar is ‘Mind the [training] gap! Perspectives from Nottingham Law School and global law firm Davis Polk on training the solicitors of the future’.

Finally, SQE architect Julie Brannan will take to the virtual stage, offering the latest on the SQE as she delivers the closing keynote. There will be several opportunities over the course of the afternoon to network and video-chat over coffee.

The SQE Sessions is jointly sponsored by BARBRI, The University of Law and Nottingham Law School.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. But we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.