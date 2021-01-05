Former ‘Lord of LinkedIn’ Alan Blacker resurfaces on TikTok

Struck off solicitor directs fans to flashy legal website

Alan Blacker, aka Lord Harley, appears to have resurfaced on social media platform TikTok, four years after the eccentric solicitor was struck off the roll.

Operating under the TikTok name ‘Dr. Blacker’, the former lawyer has posted a number of selfie-style video clips since joining the popular video platform last year.

In one clip, posted last month and viewed some 300 times, Blacker offers up the legal definition for criminal damage before encouraging his fellow TikTokers to visit his website Lordharley.uk.

The site, which Legal Cheek first reported on back in 2019, describes itself as the “nation’s leading Legal Advice Service for those who are vulnerable or who work with the socially marginalised”. Blacker — who was struck off in 2016 after multiple misconduct charges were proven by the Solicitors Regulation Authority — offers “a wide range of consulting services for several industries not least the legal and educational”, according to the site.

In another TikTok, a bespectacled Blacker expresses a desire to provide “free legal advice clips” but that he requires at least 1,000 followers in order to do so.

In a further non-legal clip Blacker appears as the sun from the children’s TV show The Teletubbies.

This isn’t the first time the now former solicitor’s social media exploits have caught the attention of Legal Cheek.

After Blacker hit headlines in 2014 following a bust-up with Judge Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court, we stumbled upon his rather epic LinkedIn page. Highlights at the time included being a Transactional Analysis Psychoanalytical Psychologist; a Fellow of the Zoological Society of London; a Licensed Boiler Examiner; and a Stanford University graduate, among many (many) other things.

Blacker has been approached for comment.

