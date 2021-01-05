Legal training provider reveals £2,890 SQE1 online prep course

Law Training Centre enters super-exam training market

A Kent-based legal training provider has entered the super-exam prep course market with a new online offering.

The Law Training Centre (LTC) has today announced it will deliver a range of Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) courses, with fees for part one starting from £2,890. The provider is also offering a £450 discount for students who sign up early (£2,440), as well as further fee reductions for those who have completed the Legal Practice Course or an undergraduate degree (£2,290). Fees for SQE2 are still to be confirmed.

It’s worth noting the fees above do not include the cost of sitting the SQE itself, which is set at £3,980 — £1,558 for part one and £2,422 for part two.

As part of the standard SQE1 package, LTC says students will receive unlimited attendance to workshops, both live and recorded, which run twice a month, as well as access to a virtual learning platform where they can get to grips with both foundation and client care skills.

Lawyer hopefuls will also have access to a “personal academic coach”, pre-recorded video lectures and tutors covering specific practice areas. LTC has also partnered with Oxford University Press (OUP) to give students access to legal textbooks.

A relatively new name on the legal training scene, LTC was co-founded in Canterbury, Kent, by Eve and Dino Dullabh in 2015. Eve previously worked as a lawyer specialising in planning law, according to her LinkedIn, while Dino was the managing director of a perfume company.

“The premise of the introduction of the SQE was to ensure a common standard for qualifications for those wanting to qualify as a solicitor,” Dino commented. “Whilst this route may not be right for everyone, we firmly believe the SQE is a significant step forward in helping to break down barriers to accessing the legal profession — something that has been at the heart of our mission since our very first law courses began.”

A number of law schools have already gone public with their SQE prep courses. BARBRI is offering a £6,000 SQE prep course, with SQE1 and SQE2 each costing £2,999, while QLTS School has launched three online-only course packages, with the lowest priced option costing £1,490 for SQE1 and £1,590 for SQE2. Nottingham Law School has revealed details of its SQE courses but is still to confirm fees.

Legal Cheek is hosting an afternoon of virtual seminars to mark the start of the SQE launch year. ‘The SQE Sessions’ takes place on 28 January 2021, and tickets are available to purchase now.