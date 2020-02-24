Linklaters keeps 36 out of 41 spring NQs

Further four rookies deferred TC start dates

The London office of Linklaters has confirmed a spring 2020 retention score of 88%.

From a qualifying cohort of 41, the magic circle firm confirmed that 36 had put pen to paper on permanent deals. Links revealed a further four trainees, omitted from today’s result, deferred their TC start dates and are currently six months away from qualifying.

“We are delighted to once again retain a high number of outstanding lawyers from our March qualifiers,” said trainee development partner, Richard Hodgson. “This figure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to attracting, developing and retaining talented people and we look forward to seeing their careers progress at our global firm.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows those staying put will start on a salary of £100,000 (base rate and discretionary performance bonus combined), while trainee pay currently sits at £47,000 in year one rising to £52,500 in year two.

Historically, Linklaters is a solid retention performer, especially given its sizeable intake of around 100 rookies each year. In the most recent three rounds the firm posted results of 91% (49 out of 54), 80% (41 out of 51) and 73% (43 out of 59).

But how does today’s 88% result stack up against Links’ magic circle rivals?

Earlier this month Freshfields confirmed a spring score of 90% (35 of of 39), while Slaughter and May and Clifford Chance revealed results of 94% (29 out of 31) and 85% (34 out of 40) respectively. Allen & Overy is the only magic circler still to reveal its spring 2020 score.