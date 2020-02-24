News

Linklaters keeps 36 out of 41 spring NQs

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
11

Further four rookies deferred TC start dates

The London office of Linklaters has confirmed a spring 2020 retention score of 88%.

From a qualifying cohort of 41, the magic circle firm confirmed that 36 had put pen to paper on permanent deals. Links revealed a further four trainees, omitted from today’s result, deferred their TC start dates and are currently six months away from qualifying.

“We are delighted to once again retain a high number of outstanding lawyers from our March qualifiers,” said trainee development partner, Richard Hodgson. “This figure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to attracting, developing and retaining talented people and we look forward to seeing their careers progress at our global firm.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows those staying put will start on a salary of £100,000 (base rate and discretionary performance bonus combined), while trainee pay currently sits at £47,000 in year one rising to £52,500 in year two.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Historically, Linklaters is a solid retention performer, especially given its sizeable intake of around 100 rookies each year. In the most recent three rounds the firm posted results of 91% (49 out of 54), 80% (41 out of 51) and 73% (43 out of 59).

But how does today’s 88% result stack up against Links’ magic circle rivals?

Earlier this month Freshfields confirmed a spring score of 90% (35 of of 39), while Slaughter and May and Clifford Chance revealed results of 94% (29 out of 31) and 85% (34 out of 40) respectively. Allen & Overy is the only magic circler still to reveal its spring 2020 score.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

11 Comments

Super Senior Partner at Duncan Lewis Solicitors

my firm is so much better than linklaters wow

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anonymous

Apparently the founders of the firm picked the name “Duncan Lewis” not because there were ever any partners to the firm with those names, but because it sounded right. I suppose it does sound better than “LegalAid4U”.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

US Sep 19 NQ

Presumably the other 5 all secured elite US firm roles in any event. Good on them – the US firms are here to stay in London.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Sozboi

Proper phat firm, thicc wadds of cash and lines of pure crystal powder.*

*Obviously I’m talking about a Wall Street firm, not this poxy English bucketshop.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

All seeing

Best magic circle law firms (in order of excellence):

1. Linklaters
2. A&O
3. Slaughters
4. CC
5. Freshfields

Reply Report comment
(0)(15)

LLB Student

Serious question, do people agree with this ordering? I’ve often seen Links and Slaughters mentioned as the 2 “dying” members of the MC, but I’ve also read that CC is the least prestigious one of the five. A&O also recently dropped the OMM merger talks, so FF, with its PE offering (kinda unique outside of the US circle) and the recent lateral poach in NYC from Cleary, would seem to be the only one not struggling at the moment. But here they’re listed as number 5?

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

Rusty Trombone (LLB, LLM)

Lmao you better focus on getting an actual TC before spaffing such tosh on LC. Go back to your first year Introduction to Contract Law you cock.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

LLB Student

Why do you have to be an arsehole? I may have a TC at a top US shop for all you know. Knocked that grin off your face right?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

FF have a huge potential exposure due to the ongoing criminal proceedings in Germany which genuinely has the potential to kill their German business (and it remains to be seen what wider impact that might have). Already there are reports of clients refusing to use them because of it.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Check the list

Lol what a list… Here is the order for MCs
1. Freshfields (by far)
2. A&O – CC (better than the two below but still certainly behind FF)
3. Slaughters – Links (former if you’re into tragic government work – Links is just below average with the worst culture i.e. full of posh pretentious plums who think their first in legal theory and law&history makes them better than everyone else)

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

True, Freshfields has the most power players and big ticket work

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories