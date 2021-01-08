Nottingham Law School defends decision to keep closed-book LPC exams during lockdown
Response comes amid calls from students to make assessments open-book
Nottingham Law School of Nottingham Trent University (NLS) has defended its decision to keep Legal Practice Course (LPC) exams during the lockdown period ‘closed-book’, after students petitioned the school to allow them to take resources into assessments with them “to reduce the detrimental effect of learning during a pandemic”.
“The NLS LPC assessments, in requiring ‘closed-book’ examinations in most modules, are consistent with the basis upon which the School’s course is validated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority,” a spokesperson for NLS said, adding:
“As such, careful, considered and appropriate thought has been given to what is required of students, to ensure that the assessment task appropriately aligns to whether they are ‘open’ or ‘closed book’. All of the School’s assessments have undergone rigorous internal and external scrutiny with full consideration given to the wider assessment arrangements.”
NLS appears to take a different approach to other major legal education providers; BPP University Law School, The University of Law and City Law School conduct mostly open-book LPC exams, even in pre-COVID times.
The solicitors’ regulator doesn’t stipulate either way in terms of whether LPC exams should be open or closed book, provided certain regulatory standards are met, and this continues to apply in the context of the current pandemic.
LPC students at NLS this week called on the law school to make assessments open-book. The change.org petition has so far generated 456 signatures at the time of publication.
“It must be recognised that studying for a university course is not done in isolation from the outside world,” it begins. “A global pandemic disrupts learning; therefore, factors must be implemented to reduce the detrimental effects of the disruption.”
NLS said in response it has ‘no detriment’ measures in place to ensure “the exceptional circumstances presented by the pandemic do not adversely affect the assessment of its students”.
Legal Cheek reached out to NLS LPC student Kaitlin Vardarcik who started the petition. She told us it’s unfair that they’re having to complete the same qualification as students at other institutions under more difficult circumstances. “The LPC assessments are not and shouldn’t be a memory test, particularly in the current circumstances,” she said.
Vardarcik plans to push forward with her petition and submit it to NLS LPC course leaders ahead of this month’s assessments. “I hope they listen to us. Our emails haven’t received a great response so I hope if we come together as a cohort we might have more of a voice.”
Anonymous
Good. There is no reason to water down standards in the face of spineless opportunism. Are books and materials harder to read in a pandemic? No they are not, in fact students will have more time in to study, even if they seem to be spending most of their timing putting together pathetic petitions.
William A
This is a classic example of “we may be in the same sea, facing the same storm, but not in the same boat, some are in a cruise ship, others a yatch, others a canoe, and some drowning”.
You are belittling the majority of students rightfully complaining about having to do the LPC online with little support, tech issues in exams, feeling isolated, burnt out, probably facing mental health challenges, maybe even quite ill from covid and struggling to recover, lost a loved one, struggling to pay the fees and not getting what they paid for, and many other issues one would deal with in a once in a lifetime pandemic.
You have a tainted sense of reality with your rose tinted glasses on. You feel so uppity sitting on your high horse looking down on the rest of us because you have no idea what real life is for most students. Acknowledge your privilege and get a heart.
Anonymous
Quit the self-pity excuse party. Unless someone has been ill for a prolonged period, which will be at most a handful and they will get ordinary dispensations for that, the rest of your whine is irrelevant. Never has it been easier to do this sort of course remotely. The profession needs people with grit and a mindset that can easily deal with the current situation.
Anonymous
You’re probably one of those students who pays for those overpriced pre-written distinction graded ready made LPC notes and guides and then complains about other students asking for ‘handouts’.
Its ironic because I have noticed that the LPC students who are privileged and wealthy all seem to have bought those pre-written notes and guides and then they are the same people who look down on others for asking the LPC providers for a bit of support and adjustment during a difficult time.
GP
omgggg there is this one stuck up girl in my LPC class who won’t shut up about the LPC notes she bought. She managed to buy her way to a distinction using pre-written distinction graded notes on her GDL last year. Eat the rich
Anon
The notes you are talking about cost £45. You hardly need to be rich. Especially when you are using them on a course like the Ulaw LPC which costs £17k
Anon
And especially when the course is so easy as it is.