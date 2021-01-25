News

Research: Fifth of barristers want to quit profession as debt and stress levels soar

By Aishah Hussain on
21

Barristers at ‘breaking point’ and in urgent need of support, Bar Council chief warns

Around a fifth of barristers want to quit the profession as they face extreme financial and psychological woes, new research from the Bar Council has found.

The representative body for barristers in England and Wales published the findings of its most recent survey of the bar. The findings show some signs of recovery in workload, but highlight there is an “immediate risk” of exodus from the profession as barristers remain “stressed, weary and worried”. Eighteen percent of the 1,344 self-employed barristers surveyed said they actively want to leave the profession, the study found.

In the absence of government financial support, many have taken on significant personal debt simply to stay afloat in the last nine months. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of self-employed barrister respondents have taken on personal debt or used savings, with 17% incurring debts above £20,000. This figure is even higher for the criminal bar where 27% have taken on debt over £20,000.

Around a quarter of respondents have taken on additional paid work because their earnings decreased; 24% said that they needed to bolster their finances to make ends meet.

This situation poses a serious threat to the diversity of the bar. Barristers from ethnic minority or mixed backgrounds are disproportionately affected: around one half (48%) are currently experiencing financial hardship and 72% have at some point during the pandemic. One third (32%) of white respondents said they are currently experiencing financial hardship and 59% have at some point.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

Managing wellbeing is an increasing concern, with a quarter (25%) of respondents feeling that this is “very difficult” at present, while just over half (51%) feel more stressed than usual.

The survey highlighted further issues, including that barristers are concerned about students finding it harder to secure pupillage, particularly at the criminal bar, and are not getting the training and support nor advocacy exposure they need.

Derek Sweeting QC, chair of the Bar Council, said:

“The findings of this survey send a stark message: that many barristers have reached breaking point. Despite tentative signs of recovery, a lack of government support means that many barristers remain deeply concerned about their own financial prospects and the future of their profession.”

He continued: “For years, the justice system has been underfunded, but coronavirus has exposed how fragile it is in many areas which directly affect ordinary members of the public. It is imperative that barristers are urgently given the support they need to ensure that justice remains accessible to all.”

21 Comments

Anonymous

Justice can’t ‘remain’ accessible to all as it isn’t currently accessible to all.

FlourPour

With an eye for detail like that you would make a good barrister. How would you like to borrow some money?

Anonymous

How would you know what makes a good barrister?

Anonymous

Fair enough. We have far too many criminal barristers, so a jolly good cull is in everyone’s interests.

Anonymous

“I can’t take it any more man” the QC shouted as Charlie dropped artillery overhead “Covering up for bent plod, all the money they give me” (Barnes, for it is he) “Take the pain, man, take the redacted pain”

Contemplative One

I would be interested to hear from some of them.

There are criminal bods who I see from certain Chambers who seem to be very busy at the moment.

Tik Tok Influencer

These are the same barristers that are moaning about extending court hours to clear the backlog which will mean bumper income boosts for the criminal bar? I am confused. Like teachers, the criminal bar just seem to moan about everything.

anon

we want more flexibility but don’t want extended court hours.

nonny-nonny

I think 12:28 proves TTI’s point…

Forever Associate

Cometh the merged profession… economies of scale mean it’s inevitable. I’m sure the big name brand/successful chambers will continue to operate and recruit as normal, but the vast majority of advocacy capability will need to be grown in firms.

Anonymous

Does the standard Bar Council press release template have an “insert diversity point here” paragraph box?

Crimble

I know some successful Chambers are actively recruiting at the moment as Solicitors firms drop their in-house advocates.

Would these Chambers be recruiting if there was no work around?

Bimble

OK, who spent their day deleting cookies and downvoting repeatedly?

Sounded like a fair point, surely?

Anonymous

How would you know what makes a good barrister?

Millionaire Law School Owner

Remember kids, it’s ‘the BEST profession in the world!’ and if you don’t get pupillage, you were clearly ‘too stupid’ and ‘lacking in grit’ to make it!

LawStudent

It is a very prestigious profession nonetheless. Maybe you are a jealous solicitor?

Waffles

Ok I am only doing my BPTC, so I apologize if this is a stupid question, but prior to studying law I ran my own business for 12 years. I had lean times and fat times, but I never at any point got anywhere near £20,000 in debt. What is the thought process that goes into justifying taking such personal debt?

I’m not meaning to say they have necessarily made a terrible mistake, but the business part of my brain has trouble seeing how a person who is self employed can find themselves so deep under. Do barristers not keep track of monthly finances, do they not have relatively fixed outgoings?

Rumpole

Oh dear.

You clearly don’t know what it takes to have a Gold BA Executive Club card, regular Scott Dunn holidays and tickets for Glyndbourne to fit in with all the other barrister pals from the same Oxbridge debating club.

Being awesome is expensive.

Waffles

I have a Nuffield Health Gym membership, and the woman at the tills at Waitrose knows me by name.

Senior Junior

Cashflow is often very. very different to income.

Realist

There are far too many barristers chasing far too little work. Far more than 20% do indeed need to leave. The oversupply of wannabes is detrimental to the top 50% or so, as they depress fees and therefore overall rates and remuneration. It is ridiculously cheap for commercial litigation firms to instruct a junior junior nowadays, and that’s in part because there are so many of them. The criminal bar are dead men walking – that’s been obvious for well over a decade.

Anyone with half a brain should have seen this coming a decade ago – a selection of warnings, assembled with a 10-second Google search, is below. Those who blithely insisted on becoming barristers in the ostrich- like insistence that they were impervious to market forces need to wake up:

https://www.legalcheek.com/2012/09/weber-shandwick-head-of-public-affairs-alex-deane-why-i-dont-miss-the-genteel-poverty-of-the-criminal-bar/

https://www.legalcheek.com/2015/12/criminal-barristers-are-paid-2-40-an-hour-but-i-still-see-why-people-would-want-to-do-their-job/

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2011/apr/14/criminal-barrister-high-rolling-era-over

https://50shadesofaffray.wordpress.com/

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/10242640/Are-Britains-barristers-living-on-borrowed-time.html

https://capitalfortune.com/news/barristers-forced-to-diversify-to-pay-mortgages-and-make-ends-meet

https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/practice/young-legal-aid-lawyer-shares-pain-over-redundancy/5070734.article (refers to legal aid generally – see comments)

A handful of barristers do very well, but this is an example of survivorship bias or selection bias, i.e. the error of concentrating on the people or things that made it past some selection process and overlooking those who did not, typically because of their lack of visibility. This can lead to false conclusions in several different ways. Whether it be movie stars, or athletes, or musicians, or CEOs of multibillion-dollar corporations who dropped out of school, popular media often tells the story of the determined individual who pursues their dreams and beats the odds. There is much less focus on the many people who may have been similarly skilled and determined but failed to ever find success because of factors beyond their control. This creates a false public perception that anyone can achieve great things if they have the ability and make the effort. The overwhelming majority of failures are not visible to the public, and only those who survive the selective pressures of their competitive environment are seen regularly.

I am not a fan of howling at the moon: I would rather deal with the world as it is. Those who persist in becoming barristers either (a) actively chose to do so in light of the obvious and long-standing economic risks; or (b) were wilfully blind to those risks. It’s brutal, but we should be warning naive, idealistic, gullible young people off such work.

This shouldn’t be a willy-waving competition, or a case of who can say ‘I told you so’, it should be a dispassionate analysis of the status quo, shorn of pointless emotions. I prefer bluntness to bullsh#t: You can’t pay your mortgage or feed your children with a Mother Teresa complex, so (a) barristers should not affect surprise when their strenuous attempts to deny economic reality fail; and (b) the rest of us should grow up, and offer realistic advice to people. “Follow your dreams” is the worst career advice anyone ever offered. The bar is impossible for most people to sustain as a viable career. We profess to objectively follow the evidence in practice, can we also do so for career advice. Moving forward, can we please stop pumping sixth formers’ and students’ heads full of nonsense – particularly about crime, family and personal injury work. They deserve honest advice, which is that these sectors are cripplingly underpaid, there are few jobs, no economic security, and if they do not have Oxbridge firsts and thus a credible shot at commercial roles, then then are many more economically secure jobs which they should consider instead. Indulging Rumpole of the Bailey-esque fantasies does them no favours.

