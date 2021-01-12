Wetherspoon to remove lockdown sceptic posters — including one featuring Lord Sumption
‘It is fair to say that a few of the comments are out of date’, says pub spokesperson
Wetherspoon says it will remove a series of lockdown-sceptical posters from its pub windows, including one featuring former Supreme Court justice Lord Sumption.
The unlikely alliance came about after the pub chain’s magazine, Wetherspoon News, reproduced a series of articles that criticise the government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the articles, many of which have been printed off and placed in pub windows, is The Telegraph piece headlined, ‘Lord Sumption: Ministers stoked fear to justify lockdowns’.
The article, first published in October, picked up on comments made by the former Supreme Court justice during an online lecture organised by Cambridge University.
As reported by Legal Cheek at the time, seventy-one-year-old Sumption accused ministers of displaying a “cavalier disregard for the limits of their legal powers”, arguing that the government had no power to pass lockdown regulations under the Public Health Act.
The pub paper also features articles from The Sunday Times, The Guardian, New Statesman and The Independent, as well a piece penned by company chairman Tim Martin.
“It is fair to say that a few of the comments are out of date,” a spokesperson for Wetherspoon told The Independent. “We intend to take the posters down from all Wetherspoon pubs in the next few days.”
They added: “It is vital in a democracy to have an informed debate. As a result there may be an opportunity to replace the posters with more up-to-date articles in due course.”
Figures yesterday revealed a further 529 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, while another 46,169 cases were reported. This brings the UK death toll to 81,960.
Just Anonymous
Lord Sumption’s analysis remains as valid today as it was in October.
The government has stoked fear to justify lockdown. The government has shown a cavalier disregard for Parliamentary democracy and the limits of its legal powers. The economic costs of this lockdown are collosal.
These restrictions may well be justified right now due to the particular pressure the NHS is under. However, by the Spring, we should be seeing the effects of the vaccine and a consequential lifting of the restrictions. My fear is that the Government (and certain sections of the population) are now so focussed on minimising covid deaths (above all other considerations) that the restrictions will be lifted far more slowly than they should be.
Critical Thinking
Sumption is a pompous oaf who receives far too much attention simply because he has written history books and wears funny ties, both formerly as a sideline to his day job writing fairly dubious judgments.
He has now progressed from dubious judgments to entirely spurious, sometimes incoherent newspaper articles – not precisely a seamless transition but he was carrying it off to much misplaced acclaim before being proven utterly, undeniably, absolutely and shamefully wrong by the second wave of CoViD.
Anonymous
While Barton v Wright Hassall was probably the worst decision in the history of the Supreme Court, Sompting is mostly correct with regards to the lockdown.