Advice

6 easy ways wannabe lawyers can ace their vac scheme video interviews

By Adam Mawardi on

As demonstrated through TikToks 🎶

Well done everyone, we made it through January.

No more feeling guilty about sheepishly abandoning your resolutions two weeks in; no more more umms and ahhs about whether it’s still appropriate to begin emails with ‘Happy New Year’; and, for aspiring lawyers, no more frantically filling out vac scheme applications before the January deadlines.

But for those that make it past the initial application stages, now comes the tough part: video interviews. With that in mind, here are six easy ways you can ace virtual vac scheme interviews — with a little help from TikTok (because, why not?)

1. Make virtual eye contact

Lift up your laptop to leave a good first impression.

@legalcheek

How law students can ace video interviews during the 'new normal' 💻👁️ ##fyp ##trending ##law ##lawyer

♬ Aesthetic – Xilo

2. Research, research, research

Want to woo an employer? Follow this basic, but critical tip.

@legalcheek

RESEARCH 👏🏽 RESEARCH 👏🏽 RESEARCH 👏🏽 ##law ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##interview ##tips ##fyp

♬ A Cute Song – Yusei

3. Have your hot topics to hand

Brush-up on the latest business news and big commercial themes.

@legalcheek

Research the key commercial awareness themes of 2020/21! 🤔 (and always have a recent news story to hand) ##law ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##interview ##fyp

♬ original sound – user3176645072040

4. Shine with the STAR method

Add some sparkle into your answers with the classic STAR technique.

@legalcheek

Which key competencies are they looking for, and how have YOU demonstrated them? 💪 ##lawstudent ##lawstudentlife ##fyp ##interview ##careersadvice

♬ original sound – REHMA

5. Set-up your interview space

If you’re struggling to concentrate at home, here are some practical steps to get in the zone.

@legalcheek

Be tech-ready and make sure you’re in a quiet environment before you start 🤫 ##law ##lawstudent ##lawstudentlife ##fyp ##trending ##interview ##tips

♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

6. One-way interview? Don’t panic

Here’s how to prepare for a pre-recorded interview.

@legalcheek

Recorded video interviews… are you ready for them? 🤔 ##law ##lawstudent ##lawstudentlife ##fyp ##trending ##interview ##tips ##lawyer ##trainingcontract

♬ A Cute Song – Yusei

You can find Legal Cheek on TikTok, at @legalcheek. Watch our latest clips and don’t forget to give us a cheeky follow.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

Join the conversation

Related Stories