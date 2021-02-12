Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Out with the old: Time to reform the legal profession for the benefit of all sides [City A.M.]

Is it forgery or fraud? What crime would you commit by lying about where you have been? [A Lawyer Writes]

Why Vernon Bogdanor’s Telegraph piece needed a response – and why the constitution of the United Kingdom does not care about your nostalgia [Law and Policy Blog]

Critics of the ten-year Covid jail term are out of touch [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Adam Wagner: For hotel quarantines to be lawful, the Government will need to answer some hard questions [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

David Allen Green: Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement [Prospect Magazine]

Is it a sculpture or a monument? Copyright litigation reaches Russian Supreme Court [The IPKat]

Paths to becoming a lawyer: Your official roadmap to the legal profession goes live [Legal Cheek]

Calling all the reluctant leaders [Legal Business]

Accent bias in the law [Law Society Gazette]

Lawless lawyers: Is dishonesty really worse than a sexual offence? [Legal Futures]

