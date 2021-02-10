ULaw reveals SQE prep course fees

Prices range from £500 for a short SQE1 revision course to £16,500 for most comprehensive LLM

The University of Law (ULaw) has become the latest legal education provider to go public with its Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) fees.

The university is offering on-campus and online SQE1 and 2 prep courses, as well as short refresher programmes for each exam.

Full-time SQE1 and 2 fees range from £4,000 to £5,500 each, depending on which campus a student chooses to study, with courses at the university’s regional centres priced lower than those in London. Taken together, the total SQE prep cost will be anywhere between £8,000 and £11,000. This sum does not include exam fees which are set by the regulator at £3,980.

The online SQE prep courses are cheaper at £3,500 for SQE1 and £4,000 for SQE2, while the short revision programmes are priced at £500 for SQE1.

ULaw is also offering a range of masters programmes that incorporate SQE prep, and are eligible for postgraduate funding. Its most comprehensive LLM in Legal Practice covers SQE1 and 2 prep and costs between £12,000 and £16,500 depending on campus and mode of study. Its MA Law course is geared towards non-law graduates and includes SQE1 prep. It costs between £12,250 and £15,000.

In addition to the above, ULaw has created a Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) conversion course, again for non-law grads, priced between £9,850 to £12,250.

It confirmed a “wide range” of scholarships and bursaries will be available for eligible students, as well as a series of introductory offers for those commencing their studies this summer.

Professor Peter Crisp, pro vice chancellor (external) at ULaw, said:

“Our new programmes will enable students to pass the SQE with confidence as well as making them office-ready for practice in a law firm by empowering them with the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed for a successful career in law.”

A number of law schools have gone public with their SQE fees. BARBRI is offering a £6,000 SQE prep course, with SQE1 and SQE2 each costing £2,999, while QLTS School has launched three online-only course packages, with the lowest priced option costing £1,490 for SQE1 and £1,590 for SQE2. The Law Training Centre revealed last month its SQE1 fees will cost £2,890, with SQE2 fees soon to be announced. Nottingham Law School and the College of Legal Practice have revealed early details of their SQE offerings but are still to confirm fees, as are rival law schools, BPP University and City.

The SQE received final sign-off from the Legal Services Board in October. The first SQE1 sit is scheduled for November 2021, with SQE2 in April 2022.