Paths to becoming a lawyer: Your official roadmap to the legal profession goes live

Don’t know your LLBs from your SQEs? Don’t panic. This new comprehensive guide is here to help

The definitive student roadmap to the legal profession is officially live.

Offering a comprehensive guide for school-leavers, undergrads, and junior legal professionals, Paths to becoming a lawyer tells you everything you need to know about a legal career, and the different routes you can take to qualification and beyond.

As the latest legal careers roadmap, it covers all of the most recent changes to legal training; from the transition from Legal Practice Course (LPC) to the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), as well as TC alternatives including solicitor apprenticeships.

Budding barrister? Paths to becoming lawyer, sponsored by The University of Law, is also on hand to guide you through the key developments to training at the bar.

Given the complexities associated with these new routes, our easy-to-understand, 13-part guide allows you to move through each stage via an interactive map. Trace where you are in your career now, and plan where different careers paths could take you.

For those just starting out on their career journeys, contemplating whether or not to undertake a law degree at university, head to our University: Law section for a comprehensive guide to the different courses available and things you might wish to weigh up before doing a law degree.

Alternatively, if your school-aged leaver looking to go straight into paid employment in an “earn whilst you learn” environment, check out our ‘Solicitor Apprenticeship with LLB’ page for a detailed account of these programs.

Check out Legal Cheek‘s new Paths to becoming a lawyer section in full.