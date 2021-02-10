News

Zoom blunder turns lawyer into cat

By Adam Mawardi on
‘I’m here live. I’m not a cat’, Rod Ponton tells judge during virtual court hearing

Footage of a lawyer who accidentally turned on a cat filter during a virtual court hearing has won the internet for this week.

The clip — which surfaced on Twitter yesterday and has since received nearly 24 million views — sees US lawyer Rod Ponton struggle to switch off the animated Zoom filter during a remote court case in Texas, leading to an amusing back-and-forth between him and the judge.

“Can you hear me, Judge?” A cat-faced Ponton asks. “I can hear you. I think it’s a filter,” the judge, Roy B. Ferguson, responds.

“It is. I don’t know how to remove it,” says Ponton, his cat eyes now twitching side-to-side. “I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to.”

Attempting to offer some reassurance, the lawyer continues: “I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat.” After a long pause, Ferguson replies: “I can see that”.

Speaking to the websiteVice, Ponton blames the blunder on the fact he was using his secretary’s computer:

“I was using her computer and for some reason she had that filter on. I took it off and replaced it with my face,” he said. “It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal.”

Judge Ferguson has since shared the feline faux pas on Twitter, along with a reminder for lawyers to check their Zoom settings before attending a virtual hearing.

4 Comments

Lol

Love the apologetic cat eyes

Dog Person

The lawyer came across as a right pussy.

Anon

Absolutely loved this, especially when he said he was happy to move forward!

Alan

Had my first live court appearance today since the Before Times. Was weird having to wear the bottom half of my suit as well. But maybe I should have work a cat mask?

