Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Why it was correct for an appeal court to allow a memorial entirely in Irish [Law and Policy Blog]
The Braverperson bill [A Lawyer Writes]
The EU is stepping up its raid on the city of London [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
What the Uber verdict means for Conservatives [The Critic]
10-year prison sentences for breaching COVID-19 entry requirements into the United Kingdom’? Governmental Decree is undermining the Rule of Law [Constitutional Law Association blog]
The Alex Salmond affair has shown Scotland at its worst [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Clubhouse is not for Lawyers — 12 Reasons [The Time Blawg]
How can a 5-year prison sentence ever reflect the intentional taking of a life? [The Secret Barrister]
SQE: we are on the right path [Law Society Gazette]
Virtual Event: Secrets to Success South West — with Osborne Clarke, RPC, TLT and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]
“Feel sorry for the 2020 – 2021 trainees who didn’t get the option for an international secondment because of this or those that had their secondment cut short and had to come back to the UK.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
While one could argue whether or not the five-year sentence for the lockdown related killing is appropriate, it is extraordinary to suggest that it is somehow misogynist, as if a woman would have received a longer sentence for the same thing. This completely ignores the existence of a ‘justice gap’, where men receive longer sentences than women for the same crime.
Feet Up
The truth is in these sorts of cases, the law is most certainly misandrist, given the shift over recent decades to allow “slow burn” defences of provocation. Women benefit from being able to plan to kill over a long period of time with plenty of opportunities to avoid the threat in question and still get off with just manslaughter. That sort of case should remain murder, as it always used to be.