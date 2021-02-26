Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Why it was correct for an appeal court to allow a memorial entirely in Irish [Law and Policy Blog]

The Braverperson bill [A Lawyer Writes]

The EU is stepping up its raid on the city of London [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

What the Uber verdict means for Conservatives [The Critic]

10-year prison sentences for breaching COVID-19 entry requirements into the United Kingdom’? Governmental Decree is undermining the Rule of Law [Constitutional Law Association blog]

The Alex Salmond affair has shown Scotland at its worst [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

Clubhouse is not for Lawyers — 12 Reasons [The Time Blawg]

How can a 5-year prison sentence ever reflect the intentional taking of a life? [The Secret Barrister]

SQE: we are on the right path [Law Society Gazette]

Virtual Event: Secrets to Success South West — with Osborne Clarke, RPC, TLT and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]

“Feel sorry for the 2020 – 2021 trainees who didn’t get the option for an international secondment because of this or those that had their secondment cut short and had to come back to the UK.” [Legal Cheek comments]