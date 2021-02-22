Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Matt Hancock dismisses ruling that he broke the law over lucrative Covid contracts as just ‘delayed paperwork’ [Independent]

Court delays allow violent offenders to avoid prison [The Guardian]

Brexit: Unionist parties to join NI Protocol legal challenge [BBC News]

Pro-Beijing reforms threaten ‘end’ of HK’s legal system, top lawyer warns [Financial Times]

Uber driver celebrates Supreme Court decision: ‘I need to work at least 15 hours a day to earn a living [MyLondon]

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s costly legal battle ‘may not be heard in High Court until 2022 due to backlogs’ [Mail Online]

Cyber criminals go ‘below radar’ and steal as little as £10, as victims are less likely to report it [The Telegraph]

Lawyer Convicted in College-Admissions Scandal Avoids Disbarment [Wall Street Journal]

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser says ‘don’t expect great behaviour with divorce’ [Mirror]

Woman pretended she had breast cancer to escape court hearing [Staffordshire Live]

Joanna Cherry ‘takes legal action’ against actor in ‘disproportionate’ move [The Scotsman]

“There is a reason why lawyers tend to marry other lawyers, an understanding of the sacrifices required to excel at law firms.” [Legal Cheek comments]