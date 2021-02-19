News

Barristers are demanding tougher sanctions for sexual misconduct at the bar

By CJ McKinney on
20

Regulators are under pressure to dish out more than brief suspensions

Between 19 and 22 January 2021, the bar disciplinary tribunal made professional misconduct findings against four barristers, one on each day.

First came Dominic Woolard, who admitted to “unwanted conduct of a sexual nature” involving a junior female colleague, including slapping her on the bottom and pulling her on to his lap. He was fined £6,000.

Then there was Craig Charles Tipper, who also confessed to “intentional sexual touching” of not one but two junior female barristers in what the tribunal said was “capable of amounting to… sexual assault”. This included putting his hand down one woman’s tights and grabbing her breast over her bra. He was suspended for three months.

In between those two cases, the tribunal dealt with two others with no sexual element. One barrister, a 38-year bar veteran, had appeared in court without a valid practising certificate. He was suspended for four months. Another had failed to co-operate with the regulator over previous fines, earning him a suspension of three years.

What’s wrong with this picture?

Many lawyers see a pattern emerging where the regulator hands down tougher sanctions for what might be called purely professional misconduct, like operating without a practising certificate, than for at times quite serious sexual misconduct.

So far as the Bar Standards Board is concerned, this is the system working as intended. As the blogger Crime Girl points out, the official guidance on sanctions says that “inappropriate sexual conduct in a professional context” that doesn’t involve a criminal conviction should normally be punished by a fine or short suspension.

Compare that to a finding of dishonesty against a barrister: the starting point there is disbarment, unless there are “clear mitigating factors”. Sexual misconduct — even if punished with a criminal conviction — only attracts the same default sanction if it leads to jail time.

Crime Girl calls this “out of step with acceptable behaviour in modern society; the threshold to be met before misconduct causes disbarment is far too high”.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

And she’s not alone. Francesca O’Neill, an elected member of the Bar Council, used that organisation’s last meeting to highlight the “profound disquiet and concern of many women at the Bar” over the perceived leniency in sanctions.

Those demanding tougher action seem to be pushing at an open door. Bar regulators recently put out a statement noting the concern and pointing out that sanctions are under review.

Hinting that tougher punishments are coming down the track without following through would be a brave move, to put it mildly.

A case could be made for the status quo. You could argue that regulators are there to police professional misconduct, not odious personal behaviour. Yes, the examples above both took place in chambers, but what about misconduct outside the work context — like upskirting barrister Daren Timpson-Hunt?

If misconduct has already been punished with a criminal sentence, then the person has paid their debt to society. As the current guidance says, regulatory sanctions are not supposed to be “a second form of punishment”.

And if the misconduct wasn’t serious enough for a criminal prosecution, should the person really lose their entire career over it?

But many 21st century lawyers don’t draw bright-line distinctions between personal and professional behaviour.

Cornerstone Barristers recently booted out one of their members, Jon Holbrook, for tweeting that “The Equality Act undermines school discipline by empowering the stroppy teenager of colour“. Holbrook — who says he jumped before he was pushed — noted that the tweet came from a personal account that didn’t link him with Cornerstone at all; but that made no difference to his former colleagues’ view of his fitness for membership.

While Jolyon Maugham QC has claimed that Allen & Overy threatened to blacklist his chambers after he clubbed a fox to death with a baseball bat. Assuming that’s true (A&O aren’t commenting), it’s a good example of lawyers taking the view that personal behaviour should have professional consequences.

In that sort of environment, tightening the rules on sexual misconduct in or out of chambers is likely to be popular in the profession.

Let’s see how far the regulators go.

For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event info

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

20 Comments

Some Barristers Prey On Students

The anger and lack of empathy you are going to read on here from entitled men tells you everything you need to know about how poorly some of them view women.

That only highlights the necessity of having stronger sanctions for sexual misconduct.

Reply Report comment
(12)(25)

Anonymous

The anger and lack of empathy you are going to read on here from entitled women tells you everything you need to know about how poorly some of them view men.

Oh, too late.

Reply Report comment
(17)(6)

Anon

You really think men who harm women are the victims here????

Reply Report comment
(2)(10)

Anonymous

When the harm done to those men outweighs any harm they have done, then absolutely yes.

Reply Report comment
(11)(4)

High St Solicitor

Meanwhile, a junior solicitor was struck off because she left a case on a train

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Anonymous

Not true. She was struck off for lying about losing the client documents. It was her dishonesty that led to the striking off.

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

Anonymous

The regulators have crept into moral judgment too much in recent years, the lower level of punishment reflecting an acknowledgment of mission creep. The criminal law can deal with criminal conduct and the regulators can respond to that. Dishonest or improper conduct on the job as it effects clients is much more the role the regulator and what the general public expect them to consider. The Court of Appeal decision on the Beckwith case should serve to chasten that tendency but I am not confident it will.

The complaints in question seemed to involve actions at the low end of the scale, often involving ill-judged actions after alcohol consumption. I’d be all for a much firmer approach to those who re-offend or commit higher order harassment. But taking away someone’s livelihood over these matters is just wrong, especially if they have only been considered by a regulatory panel.

Reply Report comment
(15)(3)

Barristers At The Job Centre?? Really???

‘…actions on the lower end of the scale, often involving ill-judged actions after alcohol consumption’

Would you consider your wife or daughter being groped on the ‘lower end of the scale’, and thus something you could casually overlook?

Surely you would apply a ‘moral’ judgement in such circumstances?

Reply Report comment
(6)(15)

Anonymous

BatJC, no-one said “causally overlook”. The point being raised was whether the punishments were appropriate, being suspension for 3 months or so. Very poor straw man argument there. Very poor. And yes, I would think the punishments would be appropriate.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Criminal defence trainee

As someone who works in criminal defence, I have to say that these decisions are odd. Other regulators routinely bar people from professions for personal conduct, particularly sexual misconduct. Would we be happy letting a teacher be convicted of sexual assault and continue to teach?

Particularly relevant in my area where many clients are vulnerable or children – but I think relevant in family law and other areas of practise too.

Reply Report comment
(4)(12)

Anonymous

You’re not really in criminal defence, but if you were you’d be in ghd wrong job. Anyone comparing a barrister accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ (much of which isn’t illegal and little of which has resulted in a conviction) with a teacher accused of sexual assault should have nothing to do with deciding what the punishment for barristers should be.

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

Criminal defence trainee

If you’d like an example of a sexual offence where someone was convicted and not struck off- one of the cases involved someone convicted of upskirting (a sexual offence) who wasn’t struck off, he was in fact suspended for 6 months (BSB v DTH). Another barrister was convicted of GBH and received a suspended sentence at the crown court. The BSB suspend him as well.

I’d expect a teacher convicted of these offences to be generally be barred- as I suspect would you or and most people.

Reply Report comment
(0)(11)

Anonymous

Most barristers don’t want tougher sanctions. The calls are primarily coming from a noisy majority with media connections and an anti-male bias.

Reply Report comment
(14)(2)

Anonymous

Of course it would gladly suit some barristers to be able to harass women with only a slap on the wrist afterwards.

Do you think turkeys vote for Christmas?

Reply Report comment
(1)(10)

Anonymous

Moving from a small group – ie those men that harass women – and then impliedly using it to undermine the views of a larger group – ie barristers as a whole – is extremely poor logic. It is a classic fallacy of composition and lacks any integrity. It seeks to imply that those who oppose stricter sanctions do so because they wish to preserve for themselves an ability to harass women. That is nonsense.

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

Anonymous

In any case the existing sanctions are hardly a slap on the wrist.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anonymous

I would call for stronger sanctions on those calling for disproportionate sanctions.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Ameglian Major Cow

I would call for stronger sanctions on those calling for stronger sanctions on those calling for disproportionate sanctions. But then I have deep self-loathing.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous publicly funded barrister

If I were Allen & Overy I would have blacklisted Jolyon Maugham for showing a massive lack of judgment in thinking that his life was so interesting that he should publish to the whole world that he spends his free time clubbing foxes.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

A barrister

No barristers are not.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories