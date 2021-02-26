News

New website allows junior lawyers to anonymously share ‘Oops!’ moments

By Aishah Hussain on
19

Aims to ‘change the culture of unhelpful perfectionism in the legal industry’

A new website has launched allowing junior lawyers around the world to anonymously share their “Oops!” moments and mistakes.

Legal Lookbacks launched last month with the aim to “change the culture of unhelpful perfectionism in the legal industry”.

The site, which has been set-up by junior lawyer Rebecca Chui, allows vacation scheme students through to trainees, paralegals and junior associates to honestly discuss their screw-ups, comment on other entries, and learn from others’ mishaps.

Already there are 15 entries, with mistakes ranging from misspelling the firm’s name, sending an old version of a document to be signed, forgetting to diarise court dates or change email subject lines, and, in one instance in the US, a rookie accidentally releasing an alleged criminal who should’ve been held in custody!

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

One anonymous property solicitor shared this nugget back from when they were a junior:

“As a junior associate I read a client letter as an instruction to consent to assignation of a lease. It was written in a way I interpreted as ‘I’ll consent even though I’m not happy about [thing]’. The client meant ‘I’ll consent but not until I am happy about [thing]’. I wrote to the tenant confirming consent and the client went ape poo.

This was my first lesson in the ‘check, check, then check again’ school of thought. Enthusiasm, eagerness to do what you imagine is the right thing for all, or just a desire to go to lunch: none is an excuse for making certain a thing is done right. Could the client have written the instruction more clearly? Yes, but my job was to be sure what they meant, not do what I expected them to mean. Clearing up the mess took waaaay longer then triple checking the work.”

Other lessons learnt include checking numbers (“typos sometimes matter, wrong numbers nearly always matter”) and whether attachments have been sent, escalating matters to supervisors rather than carrying the burden on your own, and to remember, “sometimes things aren’t as big issues as they seem”.

The website launch comes after concerns that junior solicitors are being routinely struck off the roll for acting dishonestly.

For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event info

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

19 Comments

Eyeroll

But God forbid a student dares to make a spelling mistake on their TC application form.

ToP fIRmS nEeD pEoPlE wItH gOoD aTtEnTiOn To DeTaIL!!!

Reply Report comment
(29)(1)

I Know

If someone cannot spot a typo in their TC application then their not cut out for the profession.

Reply Report comment
(7)(22)

It proves the point

*they’re.

Funny how people with such high moral and professional standards can so easily fall short of their own dogmas.

Reply Report comment
(34)(1)

Muphry Fitzpatrick

This is a classic case of Muphry’s law. Delightful.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

CharlieN

Whoooosh.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

I Know

God, 1.10 and 2.09! Look at the moniker! It was comedic. Jesus. Are people that thick and basic?

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

I See Stupid People

“It proves the point” is the sort of person who would benefit from a special sarcasm font. Tragic to be so dim.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

6 year PQE

I remember being fresh out of university and at my first paralegal role many years ago. I accidentally left the “LLP” off the firm’s name in a letter and my supervisor went ape sh*t. There was also another occasion where I was screamed at by a partner in full view of colleagues because I hadn’t checked an associates work said associate had informally asked me to pass over (which I had never even seen before the tirade). Glad I don’t work at that particular firm anymore, everything was a drama.

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

Any Rep - Not 1st or 2nd

Sorry you were treated so poorly.

It’s pathetic how bullies in the legal world target people they perceive to be ‘weaker’ than they are.

Glad you are working somewhere much better now.

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Inspector Bantz

Spill the beans or GTFO: which firm?

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Zed

Bantz and Chuckles LLP (formerly Beer and Batnz S.a r.l)

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Inspector Bantz

Would’ve been funnier without the clumsy typo, son. 3.5/10.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

6 year PQE

@Any Rep: In the scheme of things it was a learning curve and certainly not something I do anymore, but I can imagine less resilient people may take it to heart and plainly, it’s no way to speak to anyone. I moved on to better things thank god.

@Bantz: While I won’t name names, think city and top 20 (now) and you’ll narrow it down fairly well. I had all my hopes and dreams set on going to this firm and when I got there, truth be told, it was a sweatshop full of nepotism and one rule for one, another for everyone else. Plenty of shady dealings. I made it about a year and never looked back.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Alan

That seems a bit harsh. Sorry for your treatment there.

There could be a valid reason for insisting on the LLP. If you don’t make it clear when entering a contract that you are doing so on behalf of a body with limited liability such as an LLP or company, then the members/directors can end up personally liable for fulfilling the contract and paying any damages arising for breach. But they could have explained that a bit more gently.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

MC Reality

Mistakes are nothing to worry about. Just make sure you’re the right type and attend all the ski trips and you’ll be fine. Partners are more interested in the “right sort of chap” rather than the people who are the most competent anyway.

I’ve seen them laugh off major mistakes from their buddies and crucify the outsiders making relatively minor errors, so make sure you’re on the inside and you can get away with anything.

This is, after all, a profession of brown-nosers trying to enter the inside circles of partnership.

Reply Report comment
(34)(1)

US Firm NQ

This is disappointing but so true.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Dr Anon

One only learns from their mistake(s); unless you work in N.Korea where a mistake can cost you your life!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Incoming applicant

How rife is nepotism at the US firms?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

With all the stress in this occupation resulting in poor mental health, I’m glad there’s a space to actually talk about and learn from other people’s mistakes! We all make them!!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories