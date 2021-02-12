Slaughter and May ups NQ solicitor salaries to £90.5k — but rises fall short of pre-pandemic pay levels
Trainees also handed increases
Slaughter and May has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors, after opting to cut pay last summer in response to the pandemic. But today’s fresh uplifts fall short of the firm’s pre-COVID pay level.
The magic circle player announced NQ pay will now total £90,500, up £3,500 (or 4%) from £87,000. Last spring, Legal Cheek reported that Slaughters had reduced the base rate of NQs, from £92,000 to £87,000, to curb the financial impact of the pandemic.
The firm also confirmed that from March, trainees will earn a salary of £47,000 in year one, rising to £52,500 in year two. Rookie pay currently sits at £45,000 and £51,000 respectively.
The salary uplifts come just months after the Bunhill Row player upped bonuses for associates — 2% higher than the previous year — in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic. It also reinstated the partner distributions it suspended in April.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Edward
Upside: salaries increased
Downside: you have to work at Slaughter and May.
LOL
It’s okay you can apply for a training contract in the next cycle after a rejection. Back to first year contract law you go.
Edward
I’ve already got a TC with a better MC firm, thanks for the concern though.
Ta ra
Unwashed High St Solicitor
Would rather carry on working at my high street firm than move to Slaughters.
Anonymagic
In case you haven’t noticed, they are arguably the most elite and best M&A law firm in the entire English jurisdiction… so yea, not really a downside! I agree that pay is not amazing but you will never work on average the same hours as US law firms peers.
Disclaimer: I don’t work at Slaughters, this is just an (almost) objective take on the firm.
HR
The jig is up grad rec.
Anon
They are the most elite marketers in the business, agreed. I’d love to see their actual PEP figures. I would bet a lot that it’s in line with the other MC firms. They certainly pay their staff in line woth (or less than) the others while stoking industry hearsay about superior profitability.
US firm chad
Complete hogwash. If you want ‘decent hours’ don’t go into a big law career. The peasants at slaughters are probs bringing back 65/70k after tax. Meaning Akin, Sullivan etc are nearer 95k and that’s before bonuses are even considered (can be £10-40k extra). Kids go big go American.