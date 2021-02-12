News

Slaughter and May ups NQ solicitor salaries to £90.5k — but rises fall short of pre-pandemic pay levels

By Legal Cheek on
20

Trainees also handed increases

Slaughter and May has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors, after opting to cut pay last summer in response to the pandemic. But today’s fresh uplifts fall short of the firm’s pre-COVID pay level.

The magic circle player announced NQ pay will now total £90,500, up £3,500 (or 4%) from £87,000. Last spring, Legal Cheek reported that Slaughters had reduced the base rate of NQs, from £92,000 to £87,000, to curb the financial impact of the pandemic.

The firm also confirmed that from March, trainees will earn a salary of £47,000 in year one, rising to £52,500 in year two. Rookie pay currently sits at £45,000 and £51,000 respectively.

The salary uplifts come just months after the Bunhill Row player upped bonuses for associates — 2% higher than the previous year — in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic. It also reinstated the partner distributions it suspended in April.

Edward

Upside: salaries increased

Downside: you have to work at Slaughter and May.

LOL

It’s okay you can apply for a training contract in the next cycle after a rejection. Back to first year contract law you go.

Edward

I’ve already got a TC with a better MC firm, thanks for the concern though.

Ta ra

Unwashed High St Solicitor

Would rather carry on working at my high street firm than move to Slaughters.

Anonymagic

In case you haven’t noticed, they are arguably the most elite and best M&A law firm in the entire English jurisdiction… so yea, not really a downside! I agree that pay is not amazing but you will never work on average the same hours as US law firms peers.

Disclaimer: I don’t work at Slaughters, this is just an (almost) objective take on the firm.

HR

The jig is up grad rec.

Anon

They are the most elite marketers in the business, agreed. I’d love to see their actual PEP figures. I would bet a lot that it’s in line with the other MC firms. They certainly pay their staff in line woth (or less than) the others while stoking industry hearsay about superior profitability.

US firm chad

Complete hogwash. If you want ‘decent hours’ don’t go into a big law career. The peasants at slaughters are probs bringing back 65/70k after tax. Meaning Akin, Sullivan etc are nearer 95k and that’s before bonuses are even considered (can be £10-40k extra). Kids go big go American.

Curious George

What are your chances at joining Slaughters as an external NQ?

Joe

They pride themselves in the fact that they don’t do lateral hires.

The partners at the firm all trained there. People at slaughters work their way up the ladder in the firm as they want it to be as fair as possible for the lawyers at the firm who have been there for years rather than reward newcomers joining externally.

Hope that helps.

Spam Gammon

S&M’s website is currently advertising 2 positions for qualified lawyers.

Person with knowledge of the matter

They do it occasionally – they took an NQ from my firm when I joined as a trainee a couple of years ago. She joined their Finance team, IIRC.

Insider

Don’t, it’s a fetid Oxbridge gulag packed with Toff coomers.

Bill

People at slaughters who have been there for years are struggling to work their way up… can’t imagine what it would be like for an external joiner

Trainee

Disputes and Finance have both had lateral hires at NQ in recent intakes – so definitely possible!

Anon

I know someone who did a few years ago from a mid tier US firm before moving back soon after

Answer me

At what level ? Partner ?

Anon

NQ

NQ

What would be the usual reason for someone choosing to work here over a firm such as, say, Fried Frank, Kirkland, Latham, Weil, Baker Botts, Willkie, etc. (depending on practice area). Partnership prospects surely no worse, quality of clients (aside from maybe blue chip M&A) no worse, etc. Genuine question.

Kaka

Rofl Baker Botts, wtf even is that lmao

Join the conversation

