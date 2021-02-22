News

ULaw students face exam notes headache after proctoring switch

By Aishah Hussain on
9

Exclusive: Law school says it’s looking to resolve issues as soon as possible

The University of Law’s (ULaw) decision to switch online proctoring providers weeks before core exams for the Legal Practice Course (LPC) take place has caused frustration among some students who claim they’ve not been given enough time to prepare and adapt to the changes.

ULaw switched providers this month and LPC students appear to face issues with their ability to access online materials during the exams which are less than two weeks away.

The university switched to open book exams in response to the coronavirus meaning that students are, in theory, able to access hard and soft copy textbooks and notes during their assessments.

Legal Cheek understands that the new provider does not allow external programs to be opened, and so students will be unable to access online versions of their textbooks as they had done so under the old remote proctoring service. ULaw had given all students hard copy textbooks at the start of the course but this creates problems for some who, for example, travelled back home ahead of the lockdown, and no longer have these to hand.

The change of provider has also meant their ability to access notes and search within documents for certain keywords is no longer available. The only way to access their notes during the exams is to copy and paste them into an online document viewer which students say throws out the formatting and means they cannot search within their notes.

“We now need to spend several hours re-organising several thousands of words of notes during time which would ideally have been free for exam preparation,” one concerned student told us.

The 2021 Legal Cheek LPC Most List

The university advised students that the change of provider was necessary to enable them to complete their exams within the course timeframe. It would have taken up to ten weeks to deliver the core exams under the previous service instead of the two weeks they had timetabled.

A ULaw spokesperson said:

“We have moved our proctoring service to a new provider to ensure that all students can complete their assessments within the course timeframe. We are aware of the issues students are facing, at what is a particularly challenging time, and we are working with them to resolve these as soon as possible.”

ULaw further advised students without hard copies or access to a printer to come into campus to make use of the printing facilities there, and that they would not be charged for doing so. If they’re unable or would prefer not to travel to campus, the university agreed to reimburse students up to the amount of £100 for printing costs.

Thomas C

The problem with the switch is mainly the notes journal on Blackboard. It means that students can no longer access their notes on a word document which they have been making since the start of the course. We have to copy and paste it into a journal which doesn’t 100% match the original formatting.

The point of an open book exam is that you should be able to access your notes on a digital form in a way that you can actually use the notes.

Nobody is going to use the notes journal on blackboard.

All of my fellow coursemates including myself have instead decided to print out all notes but it is difficult for students who have spent the last few months getting used to finding their way around their word docs to now having to switch to a paper method at the very last minute.

Ulaw has imposed restrictions so that students are unable to Control F through their notes. It is going to be impossible to scroll back and forth through so many pages of notes just to find the specific topic and workshop and it is simply a way for them to encourage students to rely on paper notes instead. It’s just not practical to use.

I can’t see how it is cheating control F searching the notes document. As if them getting rid of the Copy and Paste setting was not enough.

I think it is great that they have gotten rid of ProctorU but this needs some adjustment.

Anon

If it was going to take 10 weeks to hold the exams using the original proctoring provider, why did they opt to use that provider in the first place? To only realise this 3 and a half weeks before exams start is staggeringly incompetent.

Lewis

The truth is that Ulaw didn’t change the software because they genuinely care about the students and listened to their concerns.

They switched from ProctorU to Respondus because they couldn’t find enough spies sorry I meant stalkers ooops I meant to say ~proctors~ to watch every single student and they admitted that in an email they sent out to the students.

It was another error on behalf of their management. They were unable to book enough proctors within the time to carry out the exams accordingly to cater to every single student so they had no choice but to switch to this.

Jonathan

The LPC is supposed to prepare you for the training contract.

I can’t imagine any law firm expecting it’s trainees to carry out tasks without any proper access to their digital notes, not being able to Control F search documents and not being to Copy and Paste your own notes.

They say they want to prepare us for the TC and life as a lawyer but we wouldn’t be expected to memorise everything off the top of our heads. It’s just not realistic and not practical at all for a PrAcTicAl course.

Duncan M

As someone not affected directly but who remembers the stress leading up to exams of this nature I am appalled at the lack of regard that such a fundamental change must have involved. Moral decency dictates that the university does everything it can to minimise the impact of a change they are enforcing on their students. Exceptions can be made and are be made for some students but the vast majority are just being trampled over. Shame on you ULaw. Your reputation is at stake and time is running out to do the right thing.

Gregg

The complete and utter audacity of Ulaw to tell us since the start of the course that we don’t need to memorise everything because it is an open book exam and we just need to make detailed notes and be able to locate everything…

ONLY for them to turn around at the very last minute and tell us we cannot use the notes we have made all year in a word document and have to copy and paste it into some crappy journal which doesn’t even keep the same formatting.

Oh and we can’t even locate the workshops and topics in our notes using Control F and we cannot use the CtrlC and CtrlV functions either.

So basically we DO have to memorise everything because we don’t get the features of an open book exam unless we have hundreds of paper based notes which we have to flick through as if we are taking an exam in 1978.

Reagan

I very much remember almost all my Tutors throughout the course telling me that we don’t need to memorise everything but we just need to make good enough notes that we can locate in a word doc.

And now in the revision lectures they changed their tone and were like “you have to remember everything inside out like a closed book exam” as they were probably told by those higher up that we can only use our notes if we copy and paste it into the journal which they know most students won’t use

Joe

Who comes up with these software names?

Examplify and now Respondus

Sounds like Harry Potter spells or something

Janet W

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSem-cxdO6_lY4EtJSl2Tz22FPh_hQPh3loFOx3C1JJj_ozm_g/viewform

This is a petition to ask for a 2 week extension in light of Ulaw’s unfair treatment of the student body. Given that the change was announced so close to the exams students are requesting a 2 week extension. ULaw students who would like an extension might considering signing this so as to show ULaw that there is support for this.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSem-cxdO6_lY4EtJSl2Tz22FPh_hQPh3loFOx3C1JJj_ozm_g/viewform

