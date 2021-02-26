News

Wolverhampton Uni red-faced over law examiner’s viral note

By Legal Cheek on
14

Grammatically incorrect email shared on LinkedIn by top-performing student

The grammar of the University of Wolverhampton has been called into question this week after an “informal email” it sent to one of its top-performing students went viral on LinkedIn.

The short email, sent by the uni’s academic team, informs the student that she has successfully secured a first-class result in her undergraduate law degree, before going on to describe the achievement of landing marks of 70 and above in each year of her studies as “amazing”.

Relaying further praise, the note labels the aspiring barrister’s consistently high marks as “the most exceptional profile [the university’s external examiner] has ever seen”.

To highlight the academic milestone the Wolverhampton grad posted a redacted version of the email on LinkedIn. The post is nearing 70,000 likes and comments.

A redacted version of the LinkedIn post

While the vast majority of responses were positive, a small number of commenters appeared to question the authenticity of the email due to its somewhat clunky language and poor grammar.

This led the University of Wolverhampton itself to enter into the comments section of the grad’s post to confirm via its official account that the “informal email” is a “genuine message” from its academic team.

“We felt she should know how impressive her work was and were delighted that, in these difficult times, we had some good news to share,” the uni writes from its official LinkedIn account. “We are proud of all of our students’ achievements and wish [the graduate] and all of her classmates all the very best in their future careers.”

A redacted version of Wolverhampton Uni’s response

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

14 Comments

Get a life

The email was probably written on an iPhone and sent in five minutes – give the guy a break!

I guess all of these first year law students believe the hype and think lawyers write super formal emails and never churn them out with mistakes…

Reply Report comment
(50)(3)

You Live And Learn

What is surprising is that no-one managed to get first class marks in all papers for 30 years. I know plenty of people who swept leading alphas.

Reply Report comment
(26)(3)

Alter Man

It doesn’t say she received a mark of 70 on every paper but a mark of 70 every year for 3 years. It’s the aggregate of all the grades put to together.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

City Worker

There is a University of Wolverhampton. I did not know that. You learn something every day.

Reply Report comment
(52)(9)

Anonymous

How sad that this young person’s brilliant achievement is being overshadowed by a few w*nkers taking issue with the nature of the congratulatory email. That academic has probably had a rotten time over the last twelve months trying to keep the show on the road during the pandemic and probably dashed-off that email while trying to do fifteen other things. Kudos to both the student and the academic.

Reply Report comment
(25)(4)

"Look at me! Look at me!"

What happened to class and modesty? Linkedin is one big distasteful circle jerk. When I see this (often unwarranted) bragging on LinkedIn and Twitter I mentally note the name in case I ever end up interviewing them for pupillage. The attention hungry on social media (so many of them these days) make unbearable pupils/juniors.

Reply Report comment
(38)(8)

6 year PQE

I would imagine a lot of these posts are made for the exact opposite intention, with students assuming that posting such material will ultimately see opportunities open up for them in the future. What makes me giggle even more is the posts and subsequent job description of “incoming vacation scheme at X”.

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

Penultimate year llb law student

This is literally what we’ve been told to do during virtual internships and vacation schemes.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

US Associate

This is what’s so frustrating; another classic case of HR/Grad Rec being totally disconnected from the reality of the job and profession. “Future Trainee at X” is just about legitimate, but anything else will induce a heavy eye roll. I would hazard a guess that LinkedIn plays little to no role in recruitment until you reach Associate level. Even then, your CV will still take precedent.

While on the topic, please stop thanking every single member of Grad Rec for your acceptance to an open day. Training Contracts are ultimately allocated by fee earners (read: partners). Grad Rec just deliver the news.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Touker

It’s also always hilarious when law students post a long soliloquy about an open day event they attended and has the entire law firm personnel tagged in that post

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories