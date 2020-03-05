Meet the LinkedIn influencer and future City trainee helping students achieve training contract success

He’s racked up nearly 10,000 followers on the professional networking site

Last year Gordon Chung secured a training contract at international law firm Baker McKenzie — and now he’s helping you get one too.

Having amassed over 9,500 followers on LinkedIn, Chung has taken it upon himself to share the practical lessons he’s picked up on his journey from aspiring lawyer to future trainee at the firm’s London office.

The LinkedIn post below, for example, sees Chung, who completed his LLB at City University of Hong Kong before undertaking a masters in corporate law at the University of Cambridge, share key interview tips that actually landed him a training contract.

In another post, embedded below, the legal LinkedIn influencer reveals how to ace an assessment centre.

Students shouldn’t shy away from reaching out to lawyers on their LinkedIn either — Chung recalls reaching out to over 50 lawyers he’d never actually met for application tips. Chung, who now has nearly 1,000 LinkedIn connections, even attributes his TC success to the last-minute advice he received over coffee with a lawyer he connected with online (see post below).

Chung, who’s also passed the New York bar exam, has extended his own helping hand too — with the LinkedIn post below seeing him readily offer out his cover letter to those who need it.

The trainee-to-be has also built up a presence on YouTube, with his growing channel ‘The Struggling Lawyer’ enjoying over 1,500 subscribers. In his most viewed video, embedded below, the legally-minded vlogger breaks down the different models of law firms — essential know-how for commercially aware applicants.

Much of Chung’s advice around resilience stems from his own experience overcoming rejection. One LinkedIn post, for example, sees Chung speak candidly about being rejected 35 times in a single round of job applications.

In the post below, Chung recalls the struggle of securing paralegal roles upon graduation.

Chung similarly stresses the importance of patience, before adding: “Opportunity is like catching a bus, if you miss one, there’s always another one on the way. But if you’re not prepared, you won’t be able to jump inside it.”

Speaking to Legal Cheek, Chung believes his honest approach resonates with aspiring lawyers stuck in their search for training contracts. He says:

“People in the legal industry have a tendency to come across as having a strong and competitive persona. They rather not showcase their failure — but it doesn’t mean they haven’t failed. It doesn’t matter if you’re from a Russell Group university or Cambridge, everyone has set-backs in life.”

Chung isn’t the only social media star to divulge their study secrets and application advice to the legal masses. The LinkedIn leader joins a club of study-snapping Instagrammers, lip syncing Tik Tok lawyers and legally minded YouTubers — from heavyweight Linklaters trainee solicitor Eve Cornwell to Angeliculture, the winner of Legal Cheek‘s ‘Best use of social media 2019’ award.