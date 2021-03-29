City law firms reveal latest pay gap figures

Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells, Clyde & Co and Irwin Mitchell go public with gender and ethnicity results

A number of law firms have gone public with their latest gender and ethnicity pay gap figures, revealing results largely unchanged compared to the previous year.

Magic circle titan Clifford Chance‘s overall gender pay gap (the difference in average hourly pay for women compared to men) has narrowed slightly, from 65.7% to 63.5%, while its partner pay gap now sits at 25.7%, down from 27.5% the previous year. The gender pay gap among associates is 5.5%.

The new report also shows CC’s overall ethnicity and LGBT pay gaps, including partners, stand at 47.5% and 24.7% respectively.

Introduced by the government in 2017, all companies, including law firms, with more than 250 employees are required to report annually on their gender pay gap. Reporting on ethnicity pay gaps is not mandatory.

Commenting on the results, CC’s UK managing partner, Michael Bates, said:

“While our pay gap data shows that we are moving in the right direction, this progress remains slower than we would like, and we have more to do to realise our global inclusion strategy to change the rules, change the culture, change the lived experience.”

Meanwhile, Hogan Lovells confirmed an overall gender pay gap of 56%, down from 57.8% the previous year, while its pay gap for employees, so excluding partners, is 31.7% The firm’s ethnicity pay gap sits at 9.5%.

Elsewhere, Clyde & Co reported an overall gender pay gap has increased slightly to 57.5%, while its partner gender pay gap has been slashed from 45.5% to 27.7% on the previous year. The firm’s ethnicity pay gap sits at a little under 30%.

Irwin Mitchell has also gone public with its latest pay gap figures, recording a 1.2% reduction in its gender pay gap, from 10.3% to 9.1%. The outfit’s ethnicity pay gap widened by 5.9%, from -2.3% in 2019 to -8.2% in 2020.

Susana Berlevy, Irwin Mitchell’s chief people officer and chair of IM diversity doard, said: “We’re delighted to report that our mean gender pay gap continues to move in a positive direction. There is still work to do, but we are making strong, tangible progress due to a real commitment to diversity and inclusion and the relentless focus and passion of IM Diversity Networks Leads.”