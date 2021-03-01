Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Hong Kong re-arrests dozens of pro-democracy activists under controversial law [Metro]

Split up dual role of top law officer, says Sarwar [BBC]

More than 50,000 people call for inquiry into use of Queen’s consent [The Guardian]

Theatre drama as surgeon Zooms to court in middle of an operation [The Times (£)]

Deepfakes and downblousing among ‘intimate image offences’ set to become criminal acts [The Telegraph]

Wrongful convictions under Covid lockdown laws may be slipping through net [The Times (£)]

Manchester attack: ‘Martyn’s Law’ would ‘minimise terror risk’ [BBC]

Extra stamp duty holiday would raise house prices, say lawyers [Financial Times (£)]

“Red faced: Photos of my holiday to Ibiza accidentally made it into a trial bundle.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

