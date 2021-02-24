News

Law among highest-paying grad jobs, research finds

By Aishah Hussain on
13

New research shows that law is one of the most lucrative graduate careers, with new starters able to expect a salary of £46,000.

That is, however, a few grand shy from the £50,000 their investment banking-minded peers can expect to earn upon starting out.

These were some of the findings produced by High Fliers Research, which examined the country’s top grad employers (based on The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers 2020) and how much they’ll pay their new recruits this year. The figures don’t include additional benefits such as bonuses.

Law did, however, beat consulting in this year’s research: grads venturing into strategy consulting firms can expect to earn £45,000, on average.

The highest-paying employers are pretty much all in the legal sector, according to the research, and include White & Case (£50,000), Clifford Chance (£48,000), Baker McKenzie (£48,000) and Linklaters (£47,000). Beyond law, tech company TPP and retailer Aldi pay graduate starting salaries of £45,000 and £44,000, respectively.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Further down the table (below) banking & finance grads can expect to earn the same as those entering the media industry (£32,500), whilst the average salary of those starting in consumer goods and tech also matches (£32,000).

Graduates entering the public sector earn the lowest in the rankings (£24,200), followed by the armed forces (£27,800) and engineering (£28,000).

The report also showed that grad salaries have been stagnant for over five years, with the average starting salary for grads (£30,000) not increasing since 2015.

Median starting salaries for grads in 2021

Industry Median starting salary
Investment banking £50,000
Law £46,000
Consulting £45,000
Oil & energy £40,000
Retailing £36,800
Banking & finance £32,500
Media £32,500
Consumer goods £32,000
Technology £32,000
Accounting & professional services £30,600
Engineering & industrial £28,000
Armed forces £27,800
Public sector £24,200

13 Comments

Alter Man

It shouldn’t be about the money. The higher it is, the more hours you’ll spend in the office toiling away. 60 plus hours are the norm.

What do the public even think of lawyers and bankers?

Real World

It’s always about the money, kid

All About The Me

I really don’t care what the ordinary public think. Most of them are so basic and thick and I never have to interact with them.

Curious Georgey

We need to do a follow up and discus the full salary. I want to see an article between Investment banking vs law salaries, during the training years and also the newly qualified year and IB equivalent.

– 1 nq vs Associate
– 5 pqe vs AVP
– senior ass vs VP

Cause IB make almost half or double their salaries in their bonus.

Also it would be good to hear more from people who worked in corporate law and then made the move to IB/AM/PE . Why and how toxic or nive the change is.

Rozzer

P*ss off, do your own research.

FT

Still prefer to make a few grand less working for a SC firm with decent colleagues and having time to socialise with friends/family (at least on evenings and weekends). The salary is still good, and you get to retain your personality.

Kirkland NQ

Who needs a personality when you’ve got a Lambo?

MoneyMan

Baker’s pay of 48k seems high. Would this be a good firm for a TC for future career prospects or would you be better of at somewhere like Hogan Lovells or HSF?

ToxicTrainee

Loooool nice try, f*ck off fresher

LJ

Clearly someone’s a little sensitive about their own lack of career prospects

Spam Spam McGann

All of the firms you mention seem fairly interchangeable.

SC

If you’re after a TC you don’t cherry pick. Take whatever offer you get and build your career from there.

Wow

So…somebody added together the first year trainee salaries at all the firms in the Times Top 100 and divided for an average salary? Truly groundbreaking research.

