Baker McKenzie lawyer, 32, becomes one of the UK’s youngest judges

A fresh-faced City lawyer has become one of the UK’s youngest judges at just 32.

Jason Raeburn, a senior associate in the London office of Baker McKenzie, has been elevated to the part-time role of deputy master in the Chancery Division of the High Court.

Raeburn completed a LLB at the University of Bristol before undertaking a postgraduate diploma in intellectual property (IP) law at Oxford University, according to his LinkedIn. He trained at Bakers, qualifying in 2012, and is a senior associate in the global outfit’s IP team.

Earlier this year we reported how criminal solicitor Briony Clarke — who entered the history books when, in 2017, she was sworn in as a deputy district judge at just 31-years-old — had been elevated to full district judge status.

Elsewhere, criminal barrister Richard Archer was appointed a recorder at 32, while Anna Midgley took up her spot on the bench at 33. Other examples include lawyer duo Ita Farrelly and Adem Muzaffer, who secured judicial roles at 32 and 34, respectively.