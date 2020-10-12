Baker McKenzie lawyer, 32, becomes one of the UK’s youngest judges
Completed TC in 2012
A fresh-faced City lawyer has become one of the UK’s youngest judges at just 32.
Jason Raeburn, a senior associate in the London office of Baker McKenzie, has been elevated to the part-time role of deputy master in the Chancery Division of the High Court.
Raeburn completed a LLB at the University of Bristol before undertaking a postgraduate diploma in intellectual property (IP) law at Oxford University, according to his LinkedIn. He trained at Bakers, qualifying in 2012, and is a senior associate in the global outfit’s IP team.
Legal Cheek has long documented the appointments of baby-faced bench-goers.
Earlier this year we reported how criminal solicitor Briony Clarke — who entered the history books when, in 2017, she was sworn in as a deputy district judge at just 31-years-old — had been elevated to full district judge status.
Elsewhere, criminal barrister Richard Archer was appointed a recorder at 32, while Anna Midgley took up her spot on the bench at 33. Other examples include lawyer duo Ita Farrelly and Adem Muzaffer, who secured judicial roles at 32 and 34, respectively.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
mark
this is amazing, but can someone enlighten me why one would make this transition? wouldnt he make 3 times more in baker or another firm.
Anon
He’s a Deputy. It’s part time.
fdfd
No one becomes a judge for the money in all fairness. It’s definitely a big financial sacrifice for him to take that step at 32 though.
Alan
He’s sitting as a deputy master; that is to say part time. So he can still continue to work in his primary job.
I’m not sure how many sitting days they ask for the days. Used to be a minimum of 20; but that’s probably easy enough to work around.
Anon
Not everyone is in it for the money?