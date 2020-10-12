News

Baker McKenzie lawyer, 32, becomes one of the UK’s youngest judges

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
8

Completed TC in 2012

Jason Raeburn

A fresh-faced City lawyer has become one of the UK’s youngest judges at just 32.

Jason Raeburn, a senior associate in the London office of Baker McKenzie, has been elevated to the part-time role of deputy master in the Chancery Division of the High Court.

Raeburn completed a LLB at the University of Bristol before undertaking a postgraduate diploma in intellectual property (IP) law at Oxford University, according to his LinkedIn. He trained at Bakers, qualifying in 2012, and is a senior associate in the global outfit’s IP team.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Legal Cheek has long documented the appointments of baby-faced bench-goers.

Earlier this year we reported how criminal solicitor Briony Clarke — who entered the history books when, in 2017, she was sworn in as a deputy district judge at just 31-years-old — had been elevated to full district judge status.

Elsewhere, criminal barrister Richard Archer was appointed a recorder at 32, while Anna Midgley took up her spot on the bench at 33. Other examples include lawyer duo Ita Farrelly and Adem Muzaffer, who secured judicial roles at 32 and 34, respectively.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

8 Comments

mark

this is amazing, but can someone enlighten me why one would make this transition? wouldnt he make 3 times more in baker or another firm.

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Anon

He’s a Deputy. It’s part time.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

fdfd

No one becomes a judge for the money in all fairness. It’s definitely a big financial sacrifice for him to take that step at 32 though.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Alan

He’s sitting as a deputy master; that is to say part time. So he can still continue to work in his primary job.

I’m not sure how many sitting days they ask for the days. Used to be a minimum of 20; but that’s probably easy enough to work around.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anon

Not everyone is in it for the money?

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

anon

I’m assuming the double taxation wouldn’t help his pockets!

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Brighter

It’s amazing how well all these young people are doing – what’s the common denominator?

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Anonymous

Youth

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories