Stephenson Harwood keeps 9 out of 12 spring qualifying trainees

A result of 75%

Stephenson Harwood has posted a spring 2020 trainee retention score of 75%.

From a March qualifying cohort of 12, the City player made ten offers, nine of which were accepted. The newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will join the firm’s commercial litigation, corporate, finance, and marine and international trade practice groups.

“The firm has a rigorous approach to the recruitment of newly qualified lawyers,” said Lisa Marks, partner and trainee principal at Stephenson Harwood. “We are very pleased these nine NQs will be joining us and wish them all the best at this exciting time in their careers.”

The latest recruits will start on a salary of £75,000, putting them on the same levels of cash as their peers over at Addleshaw Goddard, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Dentons and K&L Gates. Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows trainees receive £43,000 in year one, rising to £47,000 in year two.

Today’s retention score is a drop on the firm’s autumn 2019 performance, which saw it retain 12 out of 13 rookies — or 92%.