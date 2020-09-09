ULaw and BPP prepare to reopen following COVID shutdown

Tutors to wear protective visors

The University of Law (ULaw) and BPP Law School are getting ready to reopen campuses this month but with strict safety measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The law school duo previously suspended face-to-face teaching in March following the virus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

ULaw has confirmed it will open its nine UK campuses next Monday. Tutors, when teaching, will wear protective visors, and elsewhere, the use of face coverings will be mandatory, subject to exemptions.

Students will have their temperature checked upon arrival in campus using thermographic cameras. The law school has also said sanitiser stations will be available at touch point areas, with communal areas fitted with plastic screens and social distancing markers.

Meanwhile, BPP will begin a phased reopening of some of its study centres on 21 September to enable access to personal study and library facilities. It will operate a reduced level of opening times to limit travel to and from its campuses during peak hours, and set maximum capacities within buildings and rooms.

Staff in student facing roles will wear protective visors and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), while face coverings must be worn when moving within a centre, the university has advised. According to its website, vending machines and microwaves will be closed until further notice.