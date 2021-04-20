DWF launches business grad scheme

Manchester roles in finance, HR and marketing up for grabs

DWF has become the latest law firm to launch a graduate programme for those seeking careers in law, but not as lawyers.

The new scheme will provide on-the-job training opportunities across one of the listed outfit’s key business services teams — finance, HR or marketing.

The finance placements are three years in duration and will see candidates rotate between the firm’s various finance teams to “gain all-round experience on how the teams work to support the wider business”, while the HR and marketing schemes run over a two-year period.

Grads will gain exposure to a “diverse range” of work and responsibilities, according to the firm, and receive a post-graduate qualification upon completion.

The roles come with a starting salary of £24,000 and will be based in the firm’s Manchester office. The first cohort will start this September.

Helen Hill, HR director at DWF, said:

“This is the first time we are inviting graduates to join our business services teams in addition to our traditional legal placements. The programme will not only give candidates practical on the job experience, but will equip them with a post-graduate qualification upon completion. Most importantly, the successful candidates will pick up the commercial and interpersonal skills needed to succeed in the ever-changing legal sector.”

The launch of the business grad scheme comes some six months after DWF revealed it was ditching its traditional training contract programme in favour of a new super-exam friendly graduate apprenticeship. The fresh approach, funded in part by the government’s training levy, will replace the firm’s TC programme from January 2022.

Earlier this month Legal Cheek reported that Slaughter and May had created a new legal operations scheme, which runs parallel to its training contract, following similar moves by the likes of Ashurst, Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Linklaters and Norton Rose Fulbright.