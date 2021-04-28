News

KFC’s top lawyer swaps fried chicken for pizza

Lawrence Grabau moves to Pizza Hut as its new chief legal officer

KFC’s top lawyer has moved across to Pizza Hut as its new chief legal officer.

Lawrence Grabau joined the fried chicken eatery as general counsel in 2017, before being elevated to chief legal officer in 2018, and head of legal in 2019.

Both KFC and Pizza Hut are owned by parent company Yum! Brands, which also owns other well-known fast-food joints such as Taco Bell. Grabau made the switch from fried chicken to pizza earlier this month.

“Thrilled to be continuing my journey with Yum! Brands, swapping the Colonel for Parker [the companies brand ambassadors],” Grabau wrote on LinkedIn. “Thank you to all my friends at KFC, and hello to team Pizza Hut UK & Europe as their new Chief Legal Officer!”

He’ll lead a team of six at Pizza Hut and be responsible for all legal and regulatory matters across 25 jurisdictions with more than 1,400 stores. He succeeds Sarah Binder who has taken on a commercial role as chief development officer.

Prior to KFC, Southampton University grad Grabau worked at McDermott Will & Emery, Norton Rose Fulbright, and EY specialising in all aspects of franchising and corporate law, including public and private company M&A, joint ventures, IPOs and fund-raising for listed companies with a focus in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Back in February, Pizza Hut caused a stir among foodies when it brought back a limited edition pizza topped with KFC’s iconic popcorn chicken and smothered in its gravy.

5 Comments

The DON

Unless you tell us what wedge he is on and confirm whether someone with a 2:2 in zoology from Birmingham university could ever hope to get a job in this role we don’t care.

Anonymagic

For my own curiosity, what kind of remuneration would this position bring? I imagine it must include some stock options too since it’s a C-suite role.

Would be nice to hear from some in-house lawyers! Seems like an in-house career can be interesting as well as lucrative, a massive win-win if there is indeed more of a work-life balance.

Inhouse pleb

Probably circa £3-400k base plus bonus plus stock options and other benefits. High pressured role but ultimately you serve at the pleasure of the CEO/CFO. Inhouse careers really depend and I could waffle on. If you want to progress then there is no work life balance. You need to be available for BD/Sales who drive business, and in most sectors those guys keep working for their bonuses.

Pray tell

And what if you are maintaining a normal work-life balance, i.e. below the C-suite. What is the wedge / responsibilities like?

papa john

Probably more dough to be made with pizza hut than kfc

