Taylor Wessing to join host of firms in Dublin

Focus on tech and life sciences work

Taylor Wessing has revealed it will open an office in Dublin.

It is understood the international outfit will initially operate from a co-working space in the Irish capital, before later looking to secure a space of its own.

TW’s Irish operations will focus on tech and life sciences, with corporate partner, James Goold, and international co-head of life sciences and healthcare, Alison Dennis, dividing their time between London and Dublin for an initial period.

Commenting on the Dublin launch, Goold said:

“Dublin is a thriving, dynamic city and the surrounding areas of Cork and Galway continue to be recognised as amongst the leading tech and innovation hubs in the world. Our strategic growth plans offer opportunities for us to support international technology and life sciences sector organisations with leading advice that will deliver continued success for their businesses.”

A growing number of firms turned to Ireland in recent months, as they look to navigate their way through legal life post-Brexit. Cadwalader, Hogan Lovells and Ashurst have all announced Dublin office launches in recent weeks, while Linklaters is also in talks to open an Irish outpost which if given the go-ahead, would see it become the first of magic circle to operate in the Republic.

Other outfits to launch in Dublin include Dechert, Dentons DLA Piper, Fieldfisher and Pinsent Masons.