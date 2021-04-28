ULaw appoints former City, University of London strategy chief as deputy vice-chancellor

Professor Radnor joins law school’s exec board

The University of Law (ULaw) has confirmed the appointment of Professor Zoe Radnor as its new deputy vice-chancellor.

The top prof joins ULaw from City, University of London, where she spent almost three years as vice-president for strategy and planning; equality, diversity and inclusion.

Professor Radnor’s latest gig will see her help develop and implement ULaw’s strategic plan, with a focus on the provision of “innovative academic teaching” and developing “excellence in applied research and thought leadership”.

She joins ULaw’s executive board and will report directly to the law school’s vice-chancellor and CEO, Professor Andrea Nollent.

Prior to joining City, Professor Radnor was dean of the University of Leicester School of Business and before that, inaugural associate dean (learning and teaching) for Loughborough University in London.

Commenting on her new role, Professor Radnor said: “I am really excited about joining The University of Law and meeting colleagues and students at what is a key time in its growth and development.”

Radnor, who has a PhD in management science, continued:

“There is great work taking place across all the campuses and I am looking forward to working with colleagues to continue to diversify the course portfolio, enhance applied research and, most importantly, secure the best outcomes for students. I hope to further develop innovative academic teaching, excellence in research and thought leadership at this global university.”

The news comes just weeks after ULaw appointed Patrick Johnson to the role of director of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI). He joined the law school from the University of Manchester, where he spent 13 years leading the Russell Group institution on areas across EDI.