ULaw strikes training deal with Newcastle Law School

Will deliver range of courses, including SQE prep, from Russell Group uni’s campus

The University of Law (ULaw) has entered into a training partnership with Newcastle University to deliver a range of legal courses from the Russell Group institution’s campus.

The tie-up means ULaw’s Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course, as well as its range of new preparatory programmes for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam, will be available in the northern city for the first time from September 2021.

It also confirmed it will offer a range of MA Law courses as a full-time study option hosted by Newcastle Law School.

Students enrolling on programmes at Newcastle Uni for September 2021 will be awarded a £500 launch discount, ULaw confirmed.

Professor Nigel Harkness, pro vice chancellor for the faculty of humanities and social sciences at Newcastle University, commented: “The University of Law and Newcastle University share a passionate commitment to delivering an outstanding educational experience that connects with a wide range of alumni, firms and businesses, and which enables students to fulfil their potential and realise their ambition.”

He added:

“It is great to see this new partnership that will entail The University of Law working closely with our Law School and which also advances our University guiding principles of working together, visibly leading and providing freedom and opportunity to succeed. I am keen to see the next generation of lawyers enter legal practice as a result of this new partnership.”

The law school’s new tie-up follows similar deals struck with the universities of Exeter, Reading, Liverpool, East Anglia and, most recently, Sheffield.

Professor Andrea Nollent, vice-chancellor and CEO at ULaw, added: “Newcastle University already has an outstanding reputation as a leading Russell Group institution, and we believe our partnership will present students with a uniquely special offering to best prepare them for their future careers in the competitive legal profession.”