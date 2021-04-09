‘Will firms consider me for a TC if I’ve had to retake LPC exams?’

I’m currently looking for paralegal roles but have had no luck yet

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring lawyer is worried law firms won’t consider him for a training contract given that he’s had to retake exams on the Legal Practice Course (LPC).

“I graduated from a Russell Group university with a 2.1 in law. I then went on to study the LPC. However, I have had to retake a few exams because I had to work alongside my studies. Now I am not sure whether I will be able to succeed in applying for training contracts. I have volunteering experience at two different firms, but this was not paid employment. Currently, I am applying for paralegal roles but due to the pandemic and the experience required, I have not been successful in securing a role yet. My question is, will law firms consider my application for a training contract even though I have had retakes on the LPC? I’d be interested to hear from any lawyers that were successful in this regard.”

