A&O targets 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030

Addresses direct and indirect emissions produced by firm

Allen & Overy has committed to a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

The magic circle firm today announced the “ambitious” targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) which aims to mobilise companies to reduce their emissions.

The approved targets will address the direct carbon emissions made by the firm and its people globally as well as the indirect emissions from its worldwide supply chain and the goods it purchases.

Commenting on the newly approved targets, which are backdated from 2019, global managing partner, Gareth Price, said: “This commitment to clear and measurable targets for reducing our greenhouse gas emissions is a positive step in tackling climate change. The transition to a zero-carbon economy is underway and accelerating globally, but the latest climate science tells us that more needs to be done and faster.”

He continued:

“Our partners, staff and clients around the world expect us to be proactive in reducing our impact on the climate. By committing to the targets agreed with the Science Based Targets initiative we now have a clearly defined pathway for how much and how quickly we need to reduce our emissions in order to be consistent with keeping global warming below its most dangerous levels.”

A&O, which scored a B for ‘eco-friendliness’ in our most recent Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, said it has reduced its carbon footprint by 12% over the course of the last ten years.

It isn’t alone in upping its eco efforts. Freshfields announced in February it is looking to slash business travel by 30% over the next five years, with a particular focus on air travel. It also set other other goals as part of a new environment strategy, which includes reducing paper usage by 40% and phasing out single-use plastics in all of its offices by the end of 2021.

Herbert Smith Freehills, meanwhile, last year announced its aim to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030. CMS also committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

Even law students are making efforts to go green, with the University of Nottingham Law Society announcing its intention to become the UK’s first carbon negative law soc.